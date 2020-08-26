Block on Projekt E – Great to be at the forefront of electric racing

The American rally, rallycross and YouTube star Ken Block had a strong weekend at Höljes in Sweden last weekend where he became the first-ever drive to win in the new all-electric Projekt E series.

Block dominated most of the weekend despite having two spins on the Saturday’s two qualifying sessions. He won first qualifying as the Austrian driver Hermann Neubauer received a 30 seconds penalty for pushing Block into a spin over the turn one crest.

The Head Hoonigan In Charge won three out of the four qualifying heats and became the first driver in the series to take the top qualifier position. As there were only three cars entered for the debut weekend, they only raced the final after where Block took an early lead from start to finish.

Credit: IMG / World RX

“It was a great weekend at one of the best racing facilities and rallycross tracks in the world.” Block enthused.

“The Ford Fiesta ERX performed exceptionally well, the STARD team did a great job preparing the car and adjusting it over the weekend to fit my driving style.

“By the end I had a setup that was comfortable for me, and I was able to race fairly quickly around this track. It was a lot of fun, there was a lot of competition and it’s been great for me to be at the forefront of this electric racing, and to be in the first race at this level in an electric car. Big thanks to STARD, to Ford and also to World Rallycross for putting on a great event.”

It’s still unsure if Block is up for anymore rounds this season but he will announce his plans for the season reminder shortly before they are heading to Latvia for round two on 19/20 September.