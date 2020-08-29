Jenson Team Rocket RJN Take Brands Pole

Jenson Team Rocket RJN McLaren has taken pole for the Intelligent Money British GT round at the Brands Hatch GP circuit.

The combined times of Michael O’Brien/James Baldwin in the two qualifying sessions was enough for the #2 McLaren to claim fastest time but only by 0.085 seconds.

The two leg qualifying session would see the driver pairing’s fastest times in Q1 & Q2 combined to make up the overall grid for tomorrow’s two hour endurance race.

The session was initially declared wet but all crews took to the track with slick tyres as the surface rapidly dried.

Baldwin was quickest in Q1 for Silver/Am crews, beating out both of the two 2Seas Motorsports McLarens of Dean MacDonald and Jordan Witt.

The McLaren Silver entries dominated the top four places as Lewis Proctor in the #96 Optimum Motorsport entry was fourth fastest with Rob Collard fifth in the #78 Barwell Motorsports Lamborghini.

Richard Neary was the first of the Am runners in sixth in the #8 ABBA Racing Mercedes which he shares with his son Sam.

In Q2 for all of the Pro drivers, O’Brien did just enough to edge out the charging Sandy Mitchell who despite setting a time 0.4 seconds quicker than O’Brien’s’s he and team-mate Collard’s times were not enough to snatch top spot.

Yelmer Buurman in the #6 RAM Racing Mercedes was quickest of anyone in Q2, setting a time 0.3 seconds faster than anyone to claim third spot overall in the Pro/Am car he shares with Ian Loggie.

Returning ex British GT champions Jonny Adam/Andrew Howard in the #7 Beechdean Aston Martin could not translate their scorching Free practice pace into pole position as they lined up fourth on the grid.

The Championship leading #72 Barwell Motorsports Lamborghini of Phil Keen/Adam Balon will line up in tenth position qualifying over a second off pole.

In GT4 Patrick Kibble lead a TF Sport Aston Martin 1-2 as he edged out team-mate Jamie Caroline out by a massive margin of 0.730 seconds.

Patrick Kibble took GT4 pole by 0.730 seconds from TF Sport Aston Martin team-mate Jamie Caroline. Credit; Jakob Ebrey

Their team-mates Connor O’Brien and Daniel Vaughan had held the same positions in Q1 and both were comfortably ahead of James Kell/Sam Smelt in the #23 Speedworks Toyota Supra.

Behind the Toyota was the #58 HHC Motorsports McLaren of Jordan Collard/Patrik Matthiesen, the top four cars carrying across the pace they showed in practice where they occupied the top four positions in both sessions.

Follow the Checkered Flag for all latest British GT news and race coverage.