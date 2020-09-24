ART Grand Prix Partners with Veloce Racing for the Extreme E entry

The single-seater racing team ART Grand Prix is the latest team to have signed-up for the 2021 all-electric off-road racing series Extreme E and will be entering together with the Veloce Racing.

The France based ART Grand Prix are regulars in the FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 series where they have recorded a total of 19 Drivers’ titles and over 200 race wins. For the 2020 season the team is also running in the German DTM series with a BMW for Robert Kubica. The Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Sebastian Vettel are a number of the drivers that have raced under the team before making it to Formula 1.

The team was previously owned by the former FIA World Rally Championship co-driver Nicolas Todt, who is the son of the current FIA President Jean Todt, Nicolas sold his stakes within the team in 2018.

Credit: Veloce Racing

“This is a really exciting partnership for ART. We have developed our reputation in the world of single seater/formula racing and we are multiple winners; but this is a fantastic new challenge for us in an incredibly innovative series, with a very driven group of people at Veloce Racing. It is great to be involved in Extreme E and Veloce Racing from the very start, and I’m sure it will be an exciting journey.” Sébastien Philippe, ART Grand Prix Team Manager, said.

“This is a very positive partnership, Extreme E is a new series operating in very difficult areas of the world with new cars, technology and a multitude of challenges. To work with an extremely successful and solid ‘pair of hands’ like ART Grand Prix – who have competed and won in so many series’ as well as helped develop some of the world’s best drivers and engineers – gives Veloce Racing a great head start.” Adrian Newey, Lead Visionary, added.