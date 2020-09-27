Cammish claims second pole of the season at Silverstone

Honda Yuasa Racing’s Dan Cammish claimed his second successive pole position of the 2020 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship yesterday at the home of British motorsport, Silverstone.

It was an action packed session that was interrupted by a red flag for an incident between Jack Butel and James Gornall, as well as a light rain shower.

Cammish managed to put all distractions out of his mind and set a commanding record breaking pace at the top of the timesheets.

He said: “I don’t really know where that came from. I expected to do a similar lap to FP2 on the better tyre, but the weather was a bit up and down and there were certainly spots of rain. I just stuck at it and kept going on my second set and the lap sort of appeared. The thing with here is there’s so much traffic and you never know when you’re going to get your moment. I managed to put it together and there it was.”

Tom Ingram left it late to snatch second fastest in the Gazoo Racing UK with Ginsters Toyota Corolla and therefore will start on the front row for Sunday’s opener.

He said: “I left it far too late for my liking! If I’m honest, it felt like we were slightly struggling throughout that session and it just seemed to take too long to get into the sweet spot of the car. Throughout FP1 and FP2 the car felt really good and maybe we should have changed a little bit more going into qualifying. It just felt a little too safe for my liking. It wasn’t Thruxton-esque enough – which is unfortunately how I quite like the car to be set up, especially around here!”

Rory Butcher was third in the Motorbase Ford Focus ahead of the two WSR BMWs of Colin Turkington and Tom Oliphant. The pair took it in turns to give each other a tow around a circuit that hasn’t always favoured rear wheel drive cars but will be pleased with the outcome.

Matt Neal was sixth in the second works Honda ahead of championship leader Ash Sutton who snatched seventh in the closing stages of the session in the Infiniti Q50.

Adam Morgan was eighth ahead of the Hondas of Tom Chilton and Jake Hill who rounded out the top 10.

Jade Edwards, the first female racer to compete in the championship for 13 years, was 26th in the Power Maxed Car Care Vauxhall Astra.

The first race will be broadcast live on ITV2 at 11:25.