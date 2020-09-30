Extreme E Announces Partnership with Unicef

The new electric off-road racing series Extreme E has confirmed a partnership with the world’s leading children’s organization Unicef to build a new mission to give the young changemakers in Greenland climate education.

In the first season of Extreme E, one round of the championship will take place at the Kangerlussuaq Greenland area in August 2021 and with leading climate experts from Oxford and Cambridge University also being present event. They will work closely with Unicef UK and Unicef Denmark, which is based in Greenland to empower young climate changers.

From now on, Extreme E will support Unicef’s legacy with changes in the climate by helping children living in Greenland to understand everything about the area and all the related issues that could potentially be a problem for future generations. The series will also support the Unicef’s NAKUUSA programme which is a children’s support programme in Greenland.

Credit: Extreme E

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Unicef UK on this transformational partnership to empower young people in Greenland in the fight against climate change.” Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E, said.

“Extreme E is racing in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, as part of its mission to use sport to build awareness for climate issues. The region has become a global symbol of the climate crisis as the arctic ice cap continues to melt at alarming rates, not only leading to record global sea rise but of course it is also having drastic affect on the way of life for its local communities.

“Our younger generations are crucial in the fight for the future and together with the incredible expertise and dedication of Unicef, the world’s leading organisation for children, we are looking forward to the opportunity to build a legacy of climate education in Kangerlussuaq and throughout Greenland.”

Professor Peter Wedhams who is the Head of Extreme E’s Scientific Committee of climate experts, will be one of the names that will contribute in the partnership alongside other local and global experts on this new mission together with Unicef.

Credit: Extreme E

“We are delighted to partner with Extreme E to include and empower Greenland’s younger generation in the fight against climate change. Children are the least responsible for climate change, yet they will bear the greatest burden of its impact.” Sue Adams, Director of Partnerships at Unicef UK, added.

“Building on the existing work of Unicef in Greenland to promote and protect the rights of children—including those linked to the environment—we will help to empower children to become active citizens, providing them with the necessary tools to reimagine a cleaner, greener future.”

“In UNICEF we always involve children when it comes to issues that affect them. Through listening and actively engaging, we find that they often offer brilliant solutions to their own future. That´s why this project, aiming to empower the children of Greenland to take even more action than they´re already taking, makes perfect sense for us to engage in.” Maliina Abelsen, Head of Programmes in Greenland for UNICEF, said.