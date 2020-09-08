Team TECHEETAH Joins Extreme E’s Debut Season

ABB Formula E team Team TECHEETAH has announced they will enter the new all-electric off-road racing series Extreme E in its debut season next year.

The team is based in Jakarta, Indonesia and it will be the first the first team from Asia in the series with them also claiming they will focus on managing the development of drivers of that continent.

Team TECHEETAH Extreme E will be owned by the Indover Group and will race under the TECHEETAH name. The team will be managed by leading Chinese sports management and marketing company SECA that owns the DS TECHEETAH, with the organisation being led by the president Edmund Chu and team principal Mark Preston.

“We are motivated by the challenge that Extreme E poses and are excited by the car, the race locations, and the race format.” Chu said.

“At TECHEETAH we are passionate about getting the most out of emerging technologies to boost racing performance and look forward to bringing this energy to Extreme E. We love the focus on green issues and the opportunity to engage a young audience in a series that mixes racing, care for the environment and travel and adventure.”

TECHEETAH has competed in the ABB Formula E championship since 2016 where the team has achieved much success.They won their first Drivers’ Championship in 2018 and have since gone on to partner up with French automaker DS Automobiles – a partnership that has seen them win both the Drivers’ Championship and Teams’ Championship within the past two seasons.

“TECHEETAH has achieved unrivalled success in recent seasons in Formula E so it is fantastic to be able to welcome them into our Extreme E family.” Alejandro Agag, CEO and founder of Extreme E, added on the news.

“Extreme E offers an entirely unique proposition in motor racing, with cutting-edge E-SUVs racing head-to-head across five of the most remote locations on the planet with a brand-new engineering challenge for teams and drivers to overcome.“

“The sporting offering is turning heads, and the race for the inaugural title is already shaping up nicely. I’m looking forward to seeing rivalries reignited and fresh ones formed in a ground-breaking arena.”

Team TECHEETAH will replace Venturi on the Season 1 grid as that team will instead be focusing on its Formula E efforts as well as its new space travel innovative programme.