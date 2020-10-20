Askew Cleared to Compete in Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Arrow McLaren SP driver Oliver Askew has been cleared by IndyCar Series medical officials to compete in the season finale this weekend in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Askew was experiencing concussion-like symptoms believed to be the result of a high-speed crash during the 2020 Indianapolis 500 which forced the rookie to miss the doubleheader IndyCar Harvest GP, where Helio Castroneves took his place.

It was also announced that Askew would not be driving for the team in 2021, with current Chip Ganassi Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist expected to take his place.

Askew said that he was grateful for the team’s support during this ordeal, and is hoping to go out on a high note.

“I appreciate all the support Arrow McLaren SP has given me through this difficult time,” Askew said.

“I would like to thank Dr. Billows and the IndyCar Medical Team, as well as Dr. Collins and the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program for their advice and care, which allowed me to take the time I need to fully recover and prepare for the NTT IndyCar Series finale.”

“I’m looking forward to a strong finish to the season.”

Team co-owner Sam Schmidt is also excited to see Askew behind the wheel for the season finale, and is hoping for a strong finish.

“We appreciate the difficulties that athletes may have in recognizing the symptoms of concussion-like injuries and seeking the appropriate treatment,” Schmidt said.

“We are glad Oliver was able to receive appropriate medical guidance an collaborate with the NTT IndyCar Series physicians to gain clearance and compete for Arrow McLaren SP this weekend.”

“It’s good to see Oliver return to the cockpit of the #7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet and we look forward to a positive result this weekend.”