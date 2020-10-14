Rosenqvist to Join Arrow McLaren SP for 2021 Season

Silly season is fully underway in the NTT IndyCar Series, as Chip Ganassi Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist is expected to be announced as the partner to Pato O’Ward at Arrow McLaren SP for the 2021 season.

The seat became open after AMSP announced that the team would be parting ways with current driver Oliver Askew at the end of the 2020 season, and amidst contract extension talks with CGR, Rosenqvist was snatched up to fill the vacant seat.

The 28-year-old Swede began his IndyCar career with CGR in 2019, finishing sixth in a brilliant Rookie of the Year award-winning campaign. Rosenqvist finally got his first career IndyCar earlier this season in the second race of the REV Group Grand Prix doubleheader at Road America, battling his soon to be teammate O’Ward for the race win.

This move completes AMSP’s driver lineup for 2021, having officially confirmed that O’Ward would be staying with the team through 2021.

At CGR, current championship leader Scott Dixon is under contract, and Marcus Ericsson is likely set to stay in the No. 8 machine. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is planning to drive at the road courses and street circuits for 2021, but both team and driver are still trying to find sponsors to make that happen.

Rumors suggest that Tony Kanaan won’t be done just yet in IndyCar, and would pilot the Johnson entry on ovals.