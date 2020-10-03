Barwell Lamborghini Dominate Snetterton Free Practice One

Barwell Lamborghini team-mates Phil Keen and Sandy Mitchell engaged in a private duel for the fastest time in Free Practice One of the Intelligent Money British GT round at Snetterton.

Held in pouring rain and gloomy conditions, the two Lamborghinis were in a class of their own and were never headed, regularly swapping the top spot but eventually it was Keen who emerged victorious as he set fastest time by 0.305 seconds.

The pace of the two Barwell Lamborghinis in the wet conditions was such that their closest rival, the #66 Team Parker Racing Bentley of Scott Malvern, was two seconds off their pace.

With the weather predicted to remain wet throughout the weekend, Barwell’s scintillating wet weather pace could see them dominate the weekend.

This will concern championship leaders the #69 RAM Racing Mercedes of Sam de Haan/Patrick Kujala who were fourth quickest, three tenths back from Malvern’s fastest time, as Mitchell is their closest championship rival.

In GT4, Jordan Collard rose to set a session best of 2 minute 16.221 seconds to beat long-time leader Jamie Caroline by just 0.045 seconds.

Jordan Collard beat long time session leader Jamie Caroline by 0.045 seconds to take quickest time in Free Practice One. Credit: Jakob Ebrey.

Caroline in the joint-championship leading #97 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage had held the fastest time for 45 minutes until Collard, piloting the #58 HHC Motorsports McLaren, popped up to snatch quickest time.

His lap was well timed as soon after Will Moore beached the #61 Academy Motorsport Ford Mustang in the gravel at Riches shortly afterwards bringing the session to a temporary halt with only seven minutes left which meant there were no late changes of lead.

The #21 Balfe Racing McLaren of Euan Hankey was next up, just 0.7 seconds slower than Collard with joint championship leader the #95 TF Sport Aston Martin 0.540 seconds back in fourth place.