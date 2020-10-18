Belevskiy Doubles Up in Super 1600 at Catalunya

The Swiss driver Yuri Belevskiy has dominated the whole weekend in the 2020 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Super 1600 series in Barcelona. After Saturday where he took his second career win, today he added yet another win in Catalunya.

The Volland Racing team – who has entered a five car team yet again for this season – dominated the whole weekend by winning every session held at the track with different drivers from the team each winning a qualifying heat today.

Belevskiy was held up in traffic in the early morning qualifying sessions, but he saw his misforutne end after manaing to win Q3 and went through to the semi-finals as top qualifier.

Credit: IMG / World RX

He then went on and won his semi-final and therefore had pole in the final. The Swiss driver took an early lead which he managed to hold on throughout the race to claim his third final win of his career and he is now leading the championship as they head for the season finale in Germany.

Gergely Marton, who finished in second place yesterday, took yet another podium place, this time in third.

Yesterday Marton took two of the qualifying heat wins but on Sunday he has been struggle to keep up with his team mates during the early-morning sessions but still did enough to make it through to the semi-finals later in the day.

Marton was also spun around in Q2 after colliding with both Belevskiy and Rasmus Tuominen which cost him a lot of dropped time. Tuominen was given a time penalty for the contact, although Belevskiy escaped any punishment.

In the third qualifying session, it was only a three car battle after Marcel Snoeijers had to withdraw from the session due to another mechanical issue.

Credit: IMG / World RX

Tuominen went side-by-side with Joao Ribeiro as they headed into turn two and after contact, Tuominen’s car went flying up into the air and it landed with the front first before rolling over on its roof. After the restart there was only two cars and from there on Marton had an easy run but it wasn’t enough to claim a session win.

Tuominen was uninjured after that scary looking accident and the SET Promotion team got the car fixed in time to get him back out again in time for semi-final two but he appeared to suffer an engine problem and didn’t qualify for the final as a result.

Marat Knyazev – who is Volland Racing’s new signing for this season made up for failing to make the final yesterday with a fine performance in the second round of the year where he would finish second in the class.

Artur Egorov won his first ever qualifying session in his S1600 RX Euro career, and was another man to make up for dropped points yestearay. After struggling on Saturday, he turned his fortune’s around and ended today’s round in fourth.

Credit: IMG / World RX

The afore mentioned Ribeiro did make it to the final for the second day in a row, although still sturggled and ended the race in fifth.

Josef Susta was promoted to the final as Marius Bermingrud was given a 1.4 seconds penalty for a push on Susta at the penultimate corner of their semi-final. Susta – who is a veteran in the series – took sixth place in round two.

The 2020 Euro RX Super 1600 season will continue with the third and final rounds of the year in Germany on 12/13 December at the legendary Nürburgring circuit.