de Haan and Mitchell Take Pole for Snetterton British GT Races

Championship rivals Sam de Haan and Sandy Mitchell took a pole position apiece for tomorrow’s double header Intelligent Money British GT race weekend at Snetterton.

The championship leader de Haan in the #69 RAM Racing Mercedes secured pole from Mitchell’s team-mate Rob Collard in session one for tomorrow race 1, which Mitchell popped up late in the second session to steal pole position away from Barwell Motorsports team-mate Phil Keen.

The rain which had characterised all day had finally stopped but the track was still wet with puddles aplenty.

With qualifying split into two sessions, one for each race, session one saw the Am drivers go up against the silver crews and it was de Haan who took pole position beating off a charging Collard by 0.182.

Collard in the #78 Barwell Motorsports Lamborghini had earlier secured the top spot but championship leader de Haan snatched top spot by 0.008 seconds to secure top spot and then improved his time to pull clear.

Collard attempted to counter and went fastest of all in the first two sectors but a mistake in the third sector meant he had to settle for second.

In third place lined up Jordan Witt as the two 2Seas Motorsport McLaren occupied the second row.

Previous qualifying specialist James Baldwin in the #2 Team Rocket Jenson RJN McLaren had secured the three previous pole positions but was unable to make it four in a row and qualified seventh.

The second qualifying session for race 2 saw the pros go at it hammer and tongs, with a battle royale between the Barwell Motorsports Lamborghini team-mates of Keen and Mitchell.

Keen in the #72 Pro-Am entry Lamborghini had taken pole from the #6 RAM Racing Mercedes of Yelmer Buurman before Silver rated driver Mitchell snatched pole from his team-mate by 0.2 seconds, but Keen responded by taking back pole on the very next lap.

But on his final lap of the session Mitchell put in a spellbounding performance to go 0.5 seconds quicker than his highly rated team-mate and secure pole.

Buurman rounded out the top three while RAM Racing team-mate Patrick Kujala had put the #69 car in fifth place on the grid.

Scott Malvern in the #66 Team Parker Racing Bentley attempted to gamble a good gird result by initially going out on slicks, but the gamble didn’t pay off and after pitting for wets after his first lap he qualified 12th out of 13 GT3 competitors.

In GT4 championship rivals Jordan Collard and Matt Cowley secured a pole position each.

Jordan Collard carried his superb practice form into qualifying as he took pole by 1.1 seconds. Credit: David Lord Photography.

Collard in the #58 HHC Motorsport McLaren carried his superb practice form, (he was fastest in both sessions) into qualifying session one as he blitzed the field by 1.1 seconds to take pole, the gap between him and second place was enough to cover the second to seventh runners.

HHC Motorsport’s session got even better as Gus Bowers in the #57 McLaren went second fastest to secure a HHC front row lock out.

The joint championship leading TF Sport Aston Martins occupied the second row with Daniel Vaughn in the #97 heading Connor O’Brien in the #95 by the tiny margin of 0.010 seconds.

The in second session Patrik Matthiesen narrowly missed out of the chance for the #58 McLaren to secure both poles as he felt 0.065 seconds of the top spot.

Team-mate Chris Wesemael had held pole for most of the session but he was deposed by a flying lap from Cowley in the #61 Academy Motorsport Ford Mustang who stormed through to take pole by 0.577 seconds.

Matthiesen was next up to challenge the Mustang but agonisingly fell just short of pole, while Wesemael ended up losing third place to Patrick Kibble‘s #95 Aston Martin in the final moments of the session.