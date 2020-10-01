Ferratum Team Joins Projekt E

The all-new Finnish FIA World Rallycross Championship outfit Ferratum Team, led by former World Rally Championship driver Jani Paasonen, will enter the remaining two rounds of the 2020 Projekt E series.

The Ford Fiesta ERX made its debut with the team at the second round of the Projekt E series at the Neste World RX of Riga-Latvia earlier this month where it was entered together with the developer of the car and series owner STARD.

Local home hero and World RX regular Janis Baumanis drove the car in Latvia where he ended up securing a second place finish behind Cyril Raymond in the new Citroen C3 ERX.

Janis Baumanis with the Ferratum Team car in Latvia – Credit: IMG / World RX

The driver for the remainder of the season in Belgium and Germany is yet to be annonuced, although both Reinis Nitiss and Marcus Grönholm have been seen testing the car in recent weeks during testing and promotional events.

“Everybody appreciates the cost efficient and simple technical concept. The option of a financing solution for a brand new powertrain kit or full car, boosts this even more. Running costs of Projekt E car are around 60% less than a petrol-engined car. Such a financing solution makes a lot of sense in mid-to-long-term view for a team,” Michael Sakowicz, CEO of STARD, said on the deal.