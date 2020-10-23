Go Fas Racing slowing down to part-time Cup schedule in 2021

Go Fas Racing will be slowing down in 2021. On Thursday, the team announced it will scale back to a part-time NASCAR Cup Series schedule after the 2020 season.

“It has been a lot of fun over the years but with the evolution of life, your priorities change,” said team owner Archie St. Hilaire. “With my son Mason moving on to start his own business in a different industry and myself getting ready to spend time with my daughter having my first grandchild, I feel its time to reevaluate the next chapter of my life. It definitely has been great working with Ford and all of our great marketing partners over the last 10 years and we look forward to continuing with them on a smaller scale going forward.”

Founded in 2012 as FAS Lane Racing, GFR became a regular face in the Cup garage in 2014 after merging with Go Green Racing. The team cycled through a variety of drivers before Matt DiBenedetto became its first permanent driver in 2017. DiBenedetto would secure the team’s maiden top-ten finish in his début race at that year’s Daytona 500, one of three such runs during his two-year tenure with GFR.

Corey LaJoie took over the #32 in 2019, during which he scored two top tens and finished twenty-ninth in points. Returning to the team on a one-year deal in 2020 alongside new crew chief Ryan Sparks and a partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing, he began the season with another top ten (albeit in dramatic fashion as he was caught in Ryan Newman‘s frightening wreck coming to the finish) and currently sits thirtieth in the standings. In August, LaJoie announced he would not return to the team for 2021.

“I can’t say enough about how NASCAR has built and maintained their business model during the current pandemic and how exciting the schedule looks for 2021! We will keep 4-5 cars and anticipate running 5-6 races in 2021 at tracks we enjoy and make financial sense,” St. Hilaire added.

“Joe Falk of Circle Sport will continue to own half of the charter we currently run and we will be transferring our ownership in our half of the charter at the end of the season to Joe’s new partner, who will be announced in the coming days. We will continue our partnership with the Wood Brothers Racing team on our other charter moving forward into the future. We look forward to the 2021 season. Driver update will come forward after the remaining full time teams announce their 2021 driver line-ups!”

While a driver and the charter’s other owner were not immediately revealed, it has been reported by Catchfence’s Chris Knight that B.J. McLeod and Matt Tifft were the rumoured buyers. McLeod currently runs his own team as an owner-driver in the Cup and Xfinity Series, while Tifft stepped away from racing after 2019 for health reasons. Considering GFR’s relationship with WBR, some have speculated that Xfinity title contender Austin Cindric may be a possible face in the #32; Cindric is scheduled to race part-time in the Cup Series in 2021 before joining WBR for the full 2022 season.