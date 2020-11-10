Adrienn Vogel ‘Can’t be Grateful Enough’ to Fans Who Helped Recover Car

Adrienn Vogel admitted after the end of last weekend’s Rally Hungary that her and co-driver Ivett Notheisz ‘will never forget’ the fans who helped them back on to stage 11 of the event following the pair’s crash.

Vogel and Notheisz – competing in a Ford Fiesta Rally4 – looked set to be in danger of being forced to retire from the rally following a roll on SS11 but were able to continue after fans came to their rescue.

“The conditions had changed on the stage quickly and we weren’t sure what tyre choice to pick and soon after we made a mistake on SS11,” said the Roger Racing Team and Orsák Rallysport driver.

Photo Credit: Roger Racing Team

“The car slipped on the muddy tarmac and we were soon off the road. Everything happened so fast, but the spectators were there immediately and helped get the car back to the road quickly.

“They didn’t care about the mud or the conditions or anything – they just wanted to help us.”

After the incident, the pair recovered and finished the rally in fifth place in the ERC3 class – with the duo being the highest placed Hungarian entrants on the event.

“We can’t be grateful enough to those fans because without their help we would not have reached the finish,” added Vogel.

“It was amazing to feel the spirit of rally in the middle of the forest.

“We will never forget it and we would like to dedicate our 5th position to the Hungarian rally fans and all the fans around the world too because it’s them that make the sport great.”

Rally Hungary was won overall by former FIA World Rally Championship driver Andreas Mikkelsen in a Skoda Fabia Rally2.