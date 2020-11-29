Chadwick Confirmed as Female Driver for Veloce Racing

Williams F1 development driver and W Series champion Jamie Chadwick has been confirmed as the Veloce Racing female driver for their 2021 campaign in the new all-electric off-road series Extreme E.

Chadwick has a variety of different experience in motorsport and has won multiple titles over the last few years. After starting her career in the Ginetta Junior Championship she then stepped up to the British GT Championship in 2015 in the GT4 class where he she won the class championship in that same year.

She then moved over to the Formula 3 Championship in 2017, before going on to win both the MRF Challenge and the inaugural W Series two years later.

“I am proud to be driving for Veloce Racing in such a revolutionary championship as Extreme E! I have been involved with Veloce for a very long time and they are like a family to me, so I am incredibly honoured to be their female driver for what is such an exciting and important race series.” Chadwick said.

Credit: Extreme E

“Climate change is something that affects us all, so I’m really keen to start doing my part to fight it. I can safely say that testing the car was one of the best and most fun experiences I have had in my career so far. I can’t wait to get out to the amazing venues where we’ll be racing next year; these are some of the most beautiful and endangered locations on our planet. Both on and off-track, it promises to be an incredibly rewarding journey.”

This year Chadwick also has an important role in the Girls on Track campaign that is run in conjuction with Motorsport UK and the FIA.

Veloce Racing hasn’t yet confirmed who will be lining up alongside Chadwick as the male driver.

“I’m delighted to welcome Jamie Chadwick to the Extreme E family, she is an incredibly successful young female driver and I’m sure she will turn her hand to off-road racing very quickly. The series is taking shape nicely ahead of our first race in March 2021 and I’m excited to see Jamie, along with all the other drivers, behind the wheel of the championship’s electric SUV.” Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO at Extreme E, said.

“The pioneering E-SUV series will mark an altogether new challenge for Chadwick, as it will represent her competitive off-road debut. In preparation for this, the 22-year-old spent last week driving the ODYSSEY 21 at Fontjoncouse in southern France, with further seat time scheduled during a group test at MotorLand Arágon in Spain next month.”

Credit: Extreme E

“We are delighted to have Jamie on-board at Veloce for the first season of Extreme E. She is a very quick, talented and committed young driver, with a pedigree that quite frankly speaks for itself. Having won titles in both sportscars and single-seaters, there is no reason at all why she shouldn’t transfer those skills and win in Extreme E, in what promises to be a very high-calibre field.” Ian Davies, Veloce Racing Team Manager, added.

“Her first test in the ODYSSEY 21 during our shakedown in France last week was a very positive and encouraging start. Her experience from single-seater and GT competition was invaluable to the early development of our car – from quick driver changes to initial and mid-corner turn-in – and she had significant input into our engineering refinements.”

“Jamie would be the first to acknowledge that off-road driving is completely new to her, but she is a fast learner and she listened carefully to everything we had to say, worked well with the engineers, took it all on-board and – most importantly – got quicker and quicker with every run. We are all very excited to see what she can achieve when we go racing next year.”