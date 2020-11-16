Jeb Burton joins Kaulig Racing for full 2021 Xfinity campaign

Jeb Burton is ramping up his NASCAR Xfinity Series slate. After running a part-time schedule in 2020, he will race full-time in 2021 with Kaulig Racing for the first time, driving the #10 Chevrolet Camaro. The news was announced on Monday.

“Jeb is a hard worker on and off the track,” Kaulig president Chris Rice said. “He’s a great fit for Kaulig Racing and our partners. I’ve known the Burton family and worked with them back in the 1980’s, so it feels like everything has come full circle. We are going to go out and compete for wins and championships. Jeb is a guy we can build a long term, successful program around.”

In 2020, Burton ran eleven Xfinity races for JR Motorsports, sharing the #8 with team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Daniel Hemric, the latter of whom is also upgrading to a full-time Xfinity schedule in 2021. The son of 2002 Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton and cousin of fellow Xfinity driver Harrison Burton, he recorded top-ten finishes in six of the races with a best finish of second at the second Richmond event.

Besides being Burton’s first full-time Xfinity schedule, 2021 will mark his first full campaign in any of NASCAR’s national series since his Cup Series rookie year in 2015. In 2013 and 2014, he ran the full Camping World Truck Series schedules, scoring a win and a fifth-place points finish in the former.

“It’s an honor to have this opportunity driving full-time for Kaulig Racing and Nutrien Ag Solutions,” Burton stated. “I’ve worked so hard, not only behind the wheel, to get an opportunity like this, and it couldn’t be more perfect – representing a brand with the same values and beliefs as my family. This partnership represents everything we are, and I can’t thank Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice and Nutrien Ag Solutions enough.”

Burton replaces Ross Chastain in the #10 as the latter moves up to the Cup Series with Chip Ganassi Racing. He will be partnered by Justin Haley, while A.J. Allmendinger will likely continue his part-time Xfinity schedule at Kaulig.