Vogel ‘Over the Moon’ to Make ERC Return on Rally Hungary

Adrienn Vogel ‘hopes her hard work will pay off’ ahead of her return to the FIA European Rally Championship on Rally Hungary this weekend.

Vogel – along with co-driver Ivett Notheisz – is set to compete in what will be only the pair’s second outing in this years ERC3 class after being badly affected by the travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The duo made their European debut on the same event last year, and will return to the series aboard the Rally4 spec Ford Fiesta which helped them take a fine fifth place in ERC3 on Rally di Roma Capitale earlier this season.

“We are over the moon to attend again in FIA ERC especially in Hungary,” said the optimistic Vogel ahead of the event.

“Our first ERC event was here last year, so this is the only venue of the ERC 2020 calendar where we have experience and where we know the stages.

“It’s a pleasure to compete in front of the Hungarian fans and among these incredible drivers who are in the field.”

Although not able to compete on the European scene as much as they were hoping so far this year, Vogel did go on to add that they’ve been busy in Hungary competing on local events in preparation for their home event.

Photo Credit: Adrienn Vogel Media Office

“We’ve worked well with Orsák Rallysport and they always give us the perfect car with the perfect setup,” commented the Hungarian driver.

“We competed last time out on the Eger Rally here back in September and it was another local challenge for us where we finished P7 in the 2WD category.

“We are really joyful to back in Rally Hungary and we hope our hard work will pay off”

On Rally Hungary last season, the pair finished second in the ERC Ladies Trophy while taking 41st overall in a R2T Fiesta.

Rally Hungary takes place this weekend as part of the FIA European Rally Championship.