NASCAR Truck Series

Bill McAnally Racing forms Drivers Academy with Trucks, ARCA as endgame

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Bill McAnally Racing has launched a new program for drivers. On Monday, the team announced the formation of the BMR Drivers Academy for the 2021 racing season. 14 drivers will take part in a series of 40 races across two-day sessions at five California race tracks, with the best performers eventually receiving an opportunity to race with the team in the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The program consists of races at All American Speedway, Irwindale Speedway, Kern County Raceway Park, Sonoma Raceway, and Thunderhill Raceway Park. The five tracks host NASCAR races primarily at the local level, though Sonoma also welcomes the top-flight Cup Series on an annual basis. Sonoma and Thunderhill are also both road courses.

The academy is not necessarily a driver development program, instead resembling The Gong Show akin to Roush Fenway Racing‘s older development setup (who also ran a television show version titled Driver X) or Michael Waltrip Racing‘s PEAK Dream Stock Car Driver Challenge in 2013. SPEED SPORT TV will provide live broadcasts of the Academy’s races.

“Here is a project we have been developing over the last month,” tweeted announcer Steve Blakesley. “Something totally new where wins lead to opportunities. 14 drivers will compete for Bill McAnally Racing in the BMR Drivers Academy”.

After a $268,500 entry fee (a figure that has raised eyebrows from various figures in social media), drivers will be placed in a drawing to determine their rides. After eight races, they will receive a new crew chief and spotter, while they can get a new car if they win six races. Drivers will also receive training in driver behaviour and public relations, much like any other development program.

A raffle will take place in which the selected winner will drive a McAnally-owned truck at the 2021 Truck Series season finale in Phoenix. Each win will add another entry. BMR, one of the most successful teams in the ARCA Menards Series West, currently fields the #19 Toyota Tundra as Hilgemann-McAnally Racing on a full-time basis for Derek Kraus. Kraus, who won the 2019 Series West title with BMR, finished his Truck rookie season with an eleventh-place points finish courtesy of thirteen top-ten finishes, three top fives, and a best run of second at Darlington.

Share
Related posts
NASCAR Truck Series

Raphael Lessard joins GMS Racing for 12 Truck races in 2021, will go full-time if possible

By
2 Mins read
Raphaël Lessard has joined GMS Racing for a 12-race schedule during the 2021 NASCAR Truck season, but it can be upgraded to all 22 races if sponsors are found.
NASCAR Truck Series

Ryan Truex to run full 2021 Truck campaign with Niece Motorsports

By
1 Mins read
Ryan Truex wll run his first full-time NASCAR Truck Series season since 2017 in 2021 as he takes over Niece Motorsports’ #40 on a permanent basis.
NASCAR Truck Series

John Hunter Nemechek returning to Trucks, joins Kyle Busch Motorsports

By
2 Mins read
John Hunter Nemechek will return to the NASCAR Truck Series for his first full season since 2017, driving the #4 for Kyle Busch Motorsports.