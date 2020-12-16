Hispano Suiza XITE Energy Team Confirms 2021 Extreme E Entry

The newly formed Hispano Suiza Xite Energy Team will mark the return of the Hispano Suiza brand to racing in 2021 partnering with the XITE Energy Racing to form the brand-new team to enter the inaugural season in Extreme E next year.

The team launched at the Castle of Peralada in Spain where they presented the new team with a livestream on YouTube.

The driver line-up consists of the usual female and male drivers, rally driver Christine Giampaoli Zonca and the World Rallycross driver Oliver Bennett have been selected.

The Hispano Suiza brand is a Spanish automobile manufacturer that is now focusing on all-electric sports cars, with models such as Carmen and Carmen Boulogne that have become icons in the motor industry and collectors items world-wide. The brand have also become famous in the early days of motor racing, with three consecutive wins in the George Boillot Cup. the first win with André Dubonnet at the wheel of a H6 Coupé in 1921.

“Hispano Suiza has always integrated values such as sportsmanship and competition into its DNA: both of vital importance for this project.” said Miguel Suqué Mateu, Chairman of Hispano Suiza.

“Being able to take our brand to the desert, the Polar Arctic Circle or the Amazon,and also do it in a competitive, sustainable way whilst taking care of ourplanet, is something magnificent that we will achieve in a competition asrevolutionary as Extreme E.

“I wish to thank our partners and our technical team for their trust and our racing drivers, Oliver and Christine, since they are the ones who will allow us to continue fighting for victories and good results, just as we did 100 years ago.” .

28-year-old Bennett has become a rallycross regular, since 2018 he has been active in the FIA World Rallycross Championship. He started his career with racing in motocross before switching over to rallycross in 2016 when he debuted in the British Rallycross Championship.

Bennett is also one of the founders of the XITE Energy brand that has partnered with the team. XITE produces energy drinks with focus on natural ingredients and since the launch it has become one of UK´s leading energy drink brands.

Credit: Xite Racing

“This is one of the most special days of my life, and I amextremely proud to be part of the HISPANO SUIZA XITE ENERGY TEAM.Driving a HISPANO SUIZA is within the reach of very few people around theworld, and I am delighted to be able to drive the most extreme of all, the HS Extreme E. “ Bennett said.

“This is a Championship in which we will be required to pushto show our full potential at every race, but at the same time we will beable to fight to make our planet a better place. I am sure that this is justthe beginning of a great adventure for all of us.”

27-year old Christine Giampaoli Zonca is a Italian-Canary rally driver who made her rally debut back in 2014, on the very same year she took wins in gravel rallies and also became the regional rally champion of the Canary Islands.

Two years later in 2016, she made her debut in the FIA World Rally Championship in Spain through the all-female rally team she became part of that year and won the women´s category of the Spanish Gravel Rally Championship.

After that she has mostly focused on off-road racing series in the United States, she has also participated in the Baja 1000 cross-country race.

“I am very excited to be part of the HISPANO SUIZA XITE ENERGY TEAM. Weare going to compete with a very powerful vehicle that represents thefuture of the automotive industry, 100% electric. We also have theopportunity to raise awareness about climate change by showing that youcan race in some of the most remote places in the world without pollutingthe planet.” Giampaoli Zonca said.

I am very proud to work for such an innovative company as HISPANO SUIZA and I greatly appreciate the trust placed in me by Avatel. Ithink that having mixed teams will be a great opportunity to give femaledrivers more visibility and will contribute to have a stronger femalepresence in motorsport in the future.

“I am extremely happy to share a carwith Oliver: he is a great driver; I have followed his career for a while nowand I am sure that we are going to complement each other perfectly. NowI’m just looking forward to racing and doing my best for our team.”

Credit: Xite Racing

Juli Mundet Caballero will lead the way as team manager for the Hispano Suiza XITE Energy Team, he has established himself to be one of the leading automotive engineers from Spain and has in recent years been worked at the High Energy Physics Institute in Barcelona as a Chief Engineer. Since 2010 he has also been involved in racing.

“Today we must think aboutelectromobility and sustainability. We have to be very aware that the worldis changing and we must all fight to reduce our carbon footprint before it ́stoo late. Today we announce that HISPANO SUIZA will have its own teamcompeting in the Extreme E Championship. It is an ambitious competition,which will be held in five natural paradises in 2021, and the Hispano Suizastork will be in all of them, represented by a team full of talent!” Sergio Martínez, CEO of Hispano Suiza, said.

“I welcome the legendary Spanish brand HISPANO SUIZA, founded in 1904 by the Suqué Mateu family, to the Extreme E Championship. True to its tradition andracing history, this time, it returns to motorsport looking to the future, tothe electrification of mobility. I am convinced that the HISPANO SUIZA teamwill honour the great tradition of their name, and will be a formidablecompetitor in our championship, the most remote sporting event on the planet” Alejandro Agag, CEO & Founder of Extreme E, added.