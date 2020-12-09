Molly Taylor Joins RXR Team for 2021 Extreme E Season

Australian rally star Molly Taylor has been confirmed to complete the Rosberg Xtreme Racing line-up for the inaugural Extreme E season where she will team up with triple FIA World Rallycross Champion Johan Kristoffersson.

Taylor is an Australian Rally Champion – currently the only female winner of the series – and has several rally wins to her name in regional, national and international rallying.

Taylor also became the first female driver to finish on the podium in the Junior WRC series as she took a third place finish at Neste Rally Finland in 2014.

“It feels amazing to be joining Rosberg Xtreme Racing and Extreme E on this new adventure. I’m so excited to be able to compete on the international stage again, and to be part of a completely new team and series makes it even more special.” Taylor said.

“Alongside fighting climate change, I’m excited to work together as a team and series to promote equality. One part of motorsport I’ve always admired is that once the helmet goes on, your gender becomes irrelevant and the stopwatch has no bias.

“There’s still a lot of work to do to improve the diversity in our industry, but the work RXR and Extreme E are doing will provide new opportunities to reshape the image of our sport in the eyes of young fans, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that.”

Ahead of joining the newly formed RXR team, founded by former Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg, Taylor was selected to join the Extreme E Drivers’ Program, designed to promote professional drivers with a view to joining the series full time.

“To welcome a driver of Molly’s talent is extremely exciting for RXR,” said team founder Rosberg.

“Her experience and success in off-road racing speaks for itself, however Molly’s determination to be proactive in addressing climate change, and support our mission to promote and implement equality are also key factors in Molly joining the team.

“In Molly and Johan, I believe we have one of the most competitive driver line-ups on the grid both inside and outside of the car, and I can’t wait to see what they can do together with the rest of the team.”

While Kimmo Liitmatainen, Team Principal of Rosberg Xtreme Racing, added: “Molly is one of the best rally drivers in the world and we’re delighted to welcome her to the team.

“Molly’s track record is a result of her speed and ability to develop a winning car, something that will be more important than ever in Extreme E.

“Her success and experience are matched by a willingness to work as a team to ensure that we make the best possible start to our new adventure.”