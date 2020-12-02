Rosberg Xtreme Racing Sign Kristoffersson for Extreme E Campaign

Newly crowned triple FIA World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson will compete for Rosberg Xtreme Racing in the inaugural season of the Extreme E series.

Kristoffersson, who dominated the 2020 World RX championship aboard a Volkswagen Polo Supercar to become the most victorious competitor in the series’ history, will drive for Nico Rosberg‘s new team in the fully-electric offroad series that’s set to begin next year.

The 32-year old Swede, who has also competed in other disciplines of motorsport including rallying and the FIA World Touring Car Cup admitted after the news was confrimed that he can’t wait to get going with his new challenge.

“I’m incredibly proud to be joining Rosberg Xtreme Racing,” commented the Triple WRX winner.

“Extreme E is a brand new race series and challenge that will visit some amazing locations to help promote an important message, so to be a part of that is very exciting for me.

“As a driver, you always want to be surrounded by winners. In Nico and the team he has assembled, we have a team committed to winning. We have a lot of preparation to do before the start of the season in March 2021, but I’m pumped to get started.”

Kristoffersson dominated the 2020 World RX championship. Photo Credit: FIA World RX

The 2016 Formula 1 world champion also spoke about his new singing, adding that he was delighted to get someone with his racing and rallying experience on board to compete for his new team

“We are delighted to welcome a driver of Johan’s pedigree to the RXR family,” said Rosberg.

“As a former driver and now team founder, I have huge respect for what Johan has achieved in motorsport so far and look forward to being a part of his next chapter.

“In Johan we have one of the best off-road drivers in the world who adds to our team’s passion for racing and commitment to driving positive societal change.”

His past experience of a range of both different cars and series’ was also appreciated by the Rosberg Xtreme Racing Team Principal Kimmo Liimatainen ahead of the team’s debut.

“To attract a driver of Johan’s talents is an exciting development for RXR,” he added.

“Johan has excelled in multiple disciplines throughout his career and brings with him a level of experience that will help the team prepare and perform at the highest level both before and during our first season of Extreme E.”

The 2021 Extreme E series is set to get underway in March next year, beginning in Saudi Arabia with a five round calendar planned around the world.