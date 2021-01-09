Porsche Sprint Challenge Scandinavia Sees Bumper Entry for the First Season

The all-new Porsche Sprint Challenge Scandinavia, which will be running under the Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia from 2021 – sees a bumper entry of a 25 drivers registered to date for the inaugural season.

The new championship will be organized by the same team from the the Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia and both of the series will be running on the same time out on the tracks.

The Porsche Sprint Challenge Scandinavia is aimed towards the younger talents as well as the semi-professional drivers. The drivers who are on their way up from karting and junior formula car championships as well as those who want to take the step from club racing to a racing class fully sanctioned by Porsche Motorsport.

The new series will be using the factory built Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 cars from Porsche Motorsport. A mid-engine car with a 6-cylinder boxer and 425bhp. The series runs with ABS and one-type slicks from Michelin. BoP (Balance of Performance) will be used for equal racing and some exciting cars. For example, previous generations Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (991, 997) can be used.

Credit: Porsche Sweden

During the late-summer 2020, two test weekends were run and the response from the drivers as well as the teams have been great, already now there are 25 drivers registered, whose are well-known race cars drivers from the Scandinavian region, one of them that has showed interest is the 1984 FIA World Rally Champion Stig Blomqvist.

“This really shows the appeal that the Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia has built up in recent years, It is also a evidence to how vibrant the racing culture actually is in Scandinavia. There is a huge commitment and a great love for the sport.” Raine Wermelin, Director at Porsche Sweden, said.

Porsche Sprint Challenge Scandinavia will have it´s first real test run on Mantorp Park in Sweden on 15/16 April before the first race that will be running together with the main class of the Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia on Ring Knutstorp in Sweden on 7/8 May.

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Follow Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram