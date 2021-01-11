NASCAR Xfinity Series

RSS Racing switches to Ford for 2021, will be third Xfinity Blue Oval team

Credit: RSS Racing

When the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series begins, Ford will have a triumvirate of teams under their wing. On Monday, RSS Racing announced that they will switch from Chevrolet to Ford for the upcoming season. As such, they will field the #39 Ford Mustang for Ryan Sieg.

RSS Racing, which began racing in the Camping World Truck Series in 2009 before starting Xfinity competition in 2013, is a family operation primarily owned by Sieg’s father Rod. During their run with Chevrolet, the team mostly maintained an alliance with Richard Childress Racing, which allowed RCR driver Myatt Snider to run much of his rookie season in their #93 in 2020.

In switching to Ford, they will use Roush Yates Racing engines.

“I would like to thank Chevrolet and ECR for a great run, but it was time for something new,” Sieg stated. “We are a small family owned race team so to have this opportunity to align ourselves with Roush Yates and Ford it is truly incredible.”

Sieg, who has raced full-time in the Xfinity Series since 2014, finished tenth in points in 2020 with eleven top tens, seven top fives, and a best finish of second at Talladega in the fall. In 235 career Xfinity races, he has twelve top fives, thirty-two top tens, and his best championship finish is ninth in 2016.

While Sieg drives the team’s flagship #39, the #93 was split between Snider, Jeff Green, C.J. McLaughlin, Joey Gase, and Josh Reaume in 2020. Green, the 2000 series champion. The #93 finished twenty-eighth in the owners’ standings with Snider providing its best finish of seventh at Homestead. RSS also fielded a #38 car at Daytona and Talladega for Green (though Ross Chastain piloted it at the former after failing to qualify in his original ride). It was not revealed if the #93 or #38 will return for 2021, though the former raced in 2020 as part of a partnership with Truck team Reaume Brothers Racing.

RSS joins Team Penske and Stewart-Haas Racing as Ford’s full-time Xfinity Series teams. Penske and SHR, both Cup Series powerhouses, are also one-car stables and will respectively field cars for reigning champion Austin Cindric and Ford newcomer Riley Herbst.

