British GT

SRO Motorsports Group issues revised 2021 British GT Calendar

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: James Roberts

The Intelligent Money British GT championship organisers SRO Motorsports Group have revealed the revised 2021 season calendar which the series now taking place from May to October.

The new calendar sees the opening two rounds at Oulton Park and Snetterton have been pushed back to September and August respectively, with the final round, the two hour race at Donington being pushed back a month to October.

The remaining dates, including the Silverstone 500 and the trip to Spa remain the same with the series now begining at the Brands Hatch round on May 22/23.

The changes have been implemented to ensure that a full seven-event, nine-race calendar can be completed.

The new revised calendar also avoids clashes with GT World Challenge Europe, the GT2 and GT4 European Series, GT Rebellion Series and British Touring Car Championship.

The revised 2021 Intelligent Money British GT calendar

May 22/23: Brands Hatch GP (1x 2-hour race)
June 26/27: Silverstone 500 (1x 3-hour race)
July 10/11: Donington Park (1x 2-hour race)
July 24/25: Spa-Francorchamps (1x 2-hour race)
August 7/8: Snetterton (2x 1-hour races)
September 11/12: Oulton Park (2x 1-hour races)
October 16/17: Donington Park (1x 2-hour race)

Share
Related posts
British GT

ABBA Retain Neary's for Silver-Am British GT 2021 Entry

By
1 Mins read
Richard and Sam Neary will stay on at ABBA Racing in the 2021 #BritishGT Championship, as they join the new Silver-Am class.
British GT

British GT Season Review Part 2

By
14 Mins read
Entering the second half of the season, the championship saw a new points leader, more contenders make their presence felt and even more excitement and drama in the second part of the 2020 British GT Season review.
British GT

SEASON REVIEW: 2020 British GT - Part 1

By
14 Mins read
In part 1 of the 2020 Intelligent Money British GT season review, we look back on rounds Oulton to Brands Hatch and all of the exciting and controversial events that took place.