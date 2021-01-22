SRO Motorsports Group issues revised 2021 British GT Calendar

The Intelligent Money British GT championship organisers SRO Motorsports Group have revealed the revised 2021 season calendar which the series now taking place from May to October.

The new calendar sees the opening two rounds at Oulton Park and Snetterton have been pushed back to September and August respectively, with the final round, the two hour race at Donington being pushed back a month to October.

The remaining dates, including the Silverstone 500 and the trip to Spa remain the same with the series now begining at the Brands Hatch round on May 22/23.

The changes have been implemented to ensure that a full seven-event, nine-race calendar can be completed.

The new revised calendar also avoids clashes with GT World Challenge Europe, the GT2 and GT4 European Series, GT Rebellion Series and British Touring Car Championship.

The revised 2021 Intelligent Money British GT calendar

May 22/23: Brands Hatch GP (1x 2-hour race)

June 26/27: Silverstone 500 (1x 3-hour race)

July 10/11: Donington Park (1x 2-hour race)

July 24/25: Spa-Francorchamps (1x 2-hour race)

August 7/8: Snetterton (2x 1-hour races)

September 11/12: Oulton Park (2x 1-hour races)

October 16/17: Donington Park (1x 2-hour race)