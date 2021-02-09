NASCAR Xfinity Series

Gray Gaulding to run full 2021 Xfinity Series for Jimmy Means Racing

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Gray Gaulding/Jimmy Means Racing/Panini

With five days until the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series opener at Daytona, Gray Gaulding has signed with Jimmy Means Racing to drive the #52 Chevrolet Camaro on a full-time basis. The move was initially reported by Dustin Albino of Jayski’s Silly Season Site in late January, but was not formally announced until Tuesday.

Gaulding posted on social media, “Proud to announce 2021 partnership with Jimmy Means and debut our #52 Panini America Chevy Camaro at Daytona International Speedway this Saturday! Thanks to Jimmy and Jason for believing in me and giving me another shot to get to the front!”

In 2019, Gaulding ran his lone full season in a NASCAR national series when he contested all thirty-three Xfinity events for SS-Green Light Racing, scoring four top tens, a best race finish of second at Talladega, and a thirteenth-place points finish. However, he lost his ride to Joe Graf Jr. at the end of the year.

Gaulding would spend 2020 making sporadic starts across the three national series. He ran nine Cup Series events for Rick Ware Racing with a best finish of twenty-fifth at Texas, rejoined SSGLR for four Xfinity dates and raced with Mike Harmon Racing at the Charlotte Roval, recording another runner-up at Daytona in August, and participated in two Truck Series events for Reaume Brothers Racing with a highest placement of twenty-sixth at Homestead. He has raced in NASCAR’s national series since 2014, which includes a best career Truck finish of fourth at Mosport that year and a best Cup run of ninth at the 2017 Talladega fall race.

He replaces Kody Vanderwal in the #52. Vanderwal departed JMR in January after just one season in which he finished thirtieth in points with two top twenties and a best finish of nineteenth at Pocono, citing a lack of sponsorship. He has not announced his 2021 plans but intends to race in Super Late Models.

Share
Related posts
NASCAR Xfinity Series

SS-Green Light moves Joe Graf Jr. to #07, renumbers #08 to #17 in continued alliance with Rick Ware

By
3 Mins read
For the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity season, SS-Green Light Racing has moved Joe Graf Jr. from the #08 to the #07, while the #08 becomes the #17 in alliance with Rick Ware Racing.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Natalie Decker to make Xfinity debut on Daytona RC as part of 5-race schedule with RSS

By
2 Mins read
Natalie Decker, who has raced regularly in the Trucks for the last two years, will make her NASCAR Xfinity Series début on the Daytona road course for RSS Racing.
NASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

Friends Garrett Smithley and Robby Lyons join MBM Motorsports for Daytona 500, Xfinity opener

By
3 Mins read
Garrett Smithley has joined MBM Motorsports’ #13 for next Sunday’s Daytona 500, while his good friend Robby Lyons will drive their #61 in the previous day’s Xfinity race.