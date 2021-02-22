Porsche squad Dinamic Motorsport confirms 2021 plans to challenge for overall Endurance Cup honours

Endurance RacingGT World Challenge EuropeGT World Challenge Europe Endurance CupSportscars

Credit: SRO Motorsport Group

The Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS will see a 2021 challenge for the Endurance Cup honours from series regulars Dinamic Motorsport.

The Dinamic Motorsport squad will look to build on a very impressive 2020 season in which it took a commanding victory at the Nürburgring with an all-new line-up of Christian Engelhart, Matteo Cairoli and Sven Müller, ultimately clinching third in the championship standings.

For 2021 the team will once again be running a Porsche 911 GT3-R for the continuing Engelhart and Cairoli, while Bachler returns to the team to complete a formidable trio. Each member of the crew has race winning experience in the fiercely competitive Endurance Cup, while Engelhart is a past champion having clinched top spot in 2017 with Grasser Racing.

Dinamic could add further cars to the grid for the 2021 Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS campaign but are yet to confirm this. The team ran two full-time efforts last term when a Silver Cup crew joined the top-tier car, while an extra Pro-Am effort was on-track at the Imola opener.

Preparations for the new season will officially begin at the traditional test days at Circuit Paul Ricard on 25-26 March, while the competitive action gets underway at Monza on 16-18 April.

Share
