Ram Racing retain Pro-Am champions Loggie and Buurman for 2021 British GT season

Ian Loggie and Yelmer Buurman will be staying on at Ram Racing for the 2021 Intelligent Money British GT Championship, as they look to retain the Pro-Am title and may even look to challenge for outright honours.

Ram finished second in the outright standings last season, aided by their Silver Cup outfit with Sam de Haan and Patrick Kujala in the #69 Mercedes, 42.5 points behind eventual champions Barwell Motorsport.

Loggie and Buurman scored four Pro-Am wins last season, with three outright podiums taking the pairing to fifth in the Drivers’ Championship.

Barwell ran a #78 Silver Cup entry with Rob Collard and Sandy Mitchell, which took the Drivers’ Championship, while their #72 Pro-Am line-up of Phil Keen and Adam Balon finished third.

Mitchell has joined Balon in the #1 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo in a Pro-Am line-up. Leo Machitski and Dennis Lind will run the other Barwell car, wearing the #63 used by Lamborghini Squadra Corse drivers around the world.

British GT’s “winningest” driver Keen has moved to WPI Motorsport in the same machinery for 2021.

Silver Cup pairings have been outlawed for 2021, meaning reigning Pro-Am champions Ram Racing must be listed among the favourites for the Teams’ and Drivers’ championship.

The Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo has been decked out in a fetching pink and blue livery in support of Cure Leukaemia and its Tour 21 charity fundraising event.

The car’s Am driver, Loggie will be cycling the entire 21-stage Tour de France route a week ahead of the official event to raise money for the charity.

Loggie told britishgt.com, “There are many things in life that I’ve always wanted to do, and 2021 may well be the year I get to tick a few of those boxes.

“This year it will be a full-on attempt to win the British GT Championship, and alongside Yelmer I know I stand a very good chance of fighting for the title after a great season last year.

“Being part of the Tour 21 will also be incredibly special, and these new colours reflect a great cause.

“I used to watch the Tour de France on black and white TV, and now I’m part of a team, riding just days ahead of the professionals, aiming to raise £1 million for the charity.

“It should be fantastic, and British GT is an amazing platform to help spread the word about an amazing cause.”

Pro driver Buurman is confident ahead of the new season, and feels a reshuffling of British GT’s class structure may help Ram Racing.

“I’m really excited to come back to British GT this year with RAM Racing, and to drive alongside Ian again.”

“Last year was pretty tough as it became clear quite early on that a Silver-Silver pairing would win the overall title.

“Us Pro-Ams couldn’t quite live with them if there was a safety car or any kind of interruption.

“This year will be different and we’re 100 per cent out for the overall championship.

“Ian has progressed so well in his driving over the last year.

“He listens and learns very quickly, and has the skill to make changes to his technique to get faster each time he goes out.

“It’s fantastic to work with a driver like that, and I know RAM will give us a car capable of fighting for this championship.”

The 2021 British GT season is expected to get underway at Brands Hatch on 22/23 May, after the April Bank Holiday weekend opener at Oulton Park was pushed back to 11/12 September.