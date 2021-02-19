SRO Motorsports Group Extends British GT Contract to 2025

SRO Motorsports Group has extended its agreement to continue running the Intelligent Money British GT Championship into a 20th year and beyond after renewing its current partnership with the category’s national ASN, Motorsport UK.

The global leader in GT racing will continue to manage Britain’s premier sportscar series for a further five seasons until the end of 2025 at least, taking the long running partnership into its 22nd year.

Since taking over the franchise in 2004, the series has grown from strength to strength with measures such as the introduction of GT3 and GT4 classes, careful driver management, and regulations designed to meet the specific requirements of a unique domestic motorsport environment have helped British GT to flourish.

Indeed, it can now be considered the world’s most high-profile multi-class national GT championship and one of just a handful to combine GT3, GT4 and GTC cars, as well as a breeding ground for future GT racing stars.

The renewed agreement will also feature further promotion of the diverse opportunities for grassroots participation, from prominent trackside branding to consumer engagement programmes as and when government guidelines allow.

The head of the SRO Motorsports Group Stéphane Ratel, paid tribute to the success of the series and its influence on the wider GT racing scene itself.

“No series has been part of SRO Motorsports Group’s portfolio longer than the Intelligent Money British GT Championship. I think that longevity speaks for itself and we are very proud to have overseen the same championship for more than 20 years,” said Ratel.

“However, it’s also a very important element within global GT racing and wider motorsport. Many teams, drivers and staff gain experience in British GT before embarking on European and international programmes.

“These are often SRO-run events that use the same common regulations, but GT3 and GT4 is now so widespread that the sky really is the limit.”

Hugh Chambers, CEO of Motorsport UK also paid tribute to SRO for their work in developing and maintaining a close and competitive championship that always delivered on excitement.

“We are delighted to extend our long-standing relationship with the SRO Motorsports Group for a further five years,” he said.

“Stéphane Ratel and his highly professional team have developed a fantastic formula, which works incredibly well for the British GT Championship. The calibre of drivers and teams that return year after year, aligned with the professionalism of the series, produces exceptional racing – with the title fight frequently going down to the final round.

“We look forward to working with SRO to ensure the continued success of the championship and as a platform to engage with new audiences and promote motorsport in general.”

The nine-round 2021 Intelligent Money British GT Championship begins at Brands Hatch on May 22/23.