British GT

Steller Motorsport Hint at 3 Car 2021 Programme

By
1 Mins read
Share
Steller Motorsport are looking to expand to a three car British GT team for 2021. Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography/BritishGT.com

Steller Motorsport have told BritishGT.com that they could field as many as three Audi R8 LMS race cars in the 2021 Intelligent Money British GT Championship season. The Tingewick based team made their debut in the GT3 class during the 2020 season, running a single R8 LMS GT3 EVO for Richard Williams and Sennan Fielding. It’s highly likely that the GT3 machine will return this year, joined by one or two R8 LMS GT4 entries.

The team switched to Audi from Toyota when they retired the two Toyota GT86 GT4 entries inherited from GPRM, claiming two wins in 2019, including their debut race at Snetterton. The step up to GT3 saw Williams and Fielding race in the Silver Cup class of the championship, which has been replaced by Silver Am, meaning that the duo are not eligible for GT3 as a pair this year.

Steller Motorsport is an official Audi Customer Racing backed squad, meaning that all their cars would benefit from Audi Sport support in British GT. Team Principal, Gary Blackham told BritishGT.com that they are looking to run a potential three car championship challenge across both classes.

Our Audis are amongst the quickest, most reliable, and most cost-efficient packages on the marketplace right now and whilst there is solid interest in racing with us we are still looking to push forward with new members of the Steller family,” he said

We want to put on a strong show both on and off track this year and I’d be delighted to hear from anyone that wants to hear more about what we have on offer for the 2021 season.”

Share
Related posts
British GT

Ram Racing retain Pro-Am champions Loggie and Buurman for 2021 British GT season

By
2 Mins read
2020 #BritishGT Pro-Am champions Ian Loggie and Yelmer Buurman are staying with @RamRacingCom for 2021. With Silver Cup pairings gone, they’re gunning for the outright title.
British GT

Father and Son Proctors Join Silver Am family battle

By
2 Mins read
Stuart and Lewis Proctor will join family pairing Richard and Sam Neary in a battle of the dads and lads for the 2021 Intelligent Money British GT Silver Am Championship crown.
British GT

SRO Motorsports Group Extends British GT Contract to 2025

By
2 Mins read
SRO Motorsports Group has extended its long running agreement to run the British GT championship to at least 2025.