Steller Motorsport Hint at 3 Car 2021 Programme

Steller Motorsport have told BritishGT.com that they could field as many as three Audi R8 LMS race cars in the 2021 Intelligent Money British GT Championship season. The Tingewick based team made their debut in the GT3 class during the 2020 season, running a single R8 LMS GT3 EVO for Richard Williams and Sennan Fielding. It’s highly likely that the GT3 machine will return this year, joined by one or two R8 LMS GT4 entries.

The team switched to Audi from Toyota when they retired the two Toyota GT86 GT4 entries inherited from GPRM, claiming two wins in 2019, including their debut race at Snetterton. The step up to GT3 saw Williams and Fielding race in the Silver Cup class of the championship, which has been replaced by Silver Am, meaning that the duo are not eligible for GT3 as a pair this year.

Steller Motorsport is an official Audi Customer Racing backed squad, meaning that all their cars would benefit from Audi Sport support in British GT. Team Principal, Gary Blackham told BritishGT.com that they are looking to run a potential three car championship challenge across both classes.

“Our Audis are amongst the quickest, most reliable, and most cost-efficient packages on the marketplace right now and whilst there is solid interest in racing with us we are still looking to push forward with new members of the Steller family,” he said

“We want to put on a strong show both on and off track this year and I’d be delighted to hear from anyone that wants to hear more about what we have on offer for the 2021 season.”