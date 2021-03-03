Bartholomew lines up for Team Redline Racing in Porsche Sprint Challenge GB

Team Redline Racing will be back to challenge in the one-make Porsche Sprint Challenge GB championship with 22-year-old Jack Bartholomew behind the wheel of their Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport.

2020 saw the debut for Sprint Challenge GB and Team Redline Racing enjoyed 20 podium finishes across both Pro and Am classes whilst running their long-standing Porsche Carrera Cup GB programme.

Bartholomew joins the team with three years of Lamborghini Super Trofeo racing as a member of the Lamborghini Young Driver Programme under his belt.

The Sussex-based driver hit the front of the pack in 2017 finishing third overall in the UAE Middle East and Asia championships in 2017. The following year saw him claim the UAE title along with a second place finish in the Asia series. 2019 saw Bartholomew take third place in the 2019 Europe series.

It was back in 2016 that Bartholomew last competed on a full time basis in the UK when he finished as runner up in the GT4 class of the British GT Championship.

Team Redline Racing really enjoyed competing in the inaugural season of the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB last season, so it was a no brainer for us to put together a programme in the championship again this year.” explained Simon Leonard – Managing Director.



“We’re delighted to have signed a driver of the calibre of Jack [Bartholomew] for our 2021 line-up. The success he achieved in the hugely competitive Lamborghini series shows his level of talent, so we’re confident he can be a front-runner from the off in the Caymans.” he added.

Jack Bartholomew can’t wait for the season to get under way after sitting out the 2020 season, “I am delighted to be joining Team Redline Racing in the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB. Redline are a top team and I am looking forward to working with them and racing a Porsche Cayman GT4.



“The championship gives me a great opportunity to return to racing after a year off as in 2020, after discussion with my sponsors, we decided not to race due to the COVID situation. I did, however, continue with my instructing and driver coaching work for Lamborghini.



“I last raced in a British Championship in 2016 where I was vice champion in British GT4, since then I have been racing in Asia, the UAE and Europe for Lamborghini, I’m really looking forward to racing back on home soil again and can’t wait to start testing”.

