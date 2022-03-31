Charles Clark targets Porsche Sprint Challenge GB title with Team Parker Racing

Charles Clark will be returning to the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB for the 2022 season with Team Parker Racing as he looks to build on his seven podiums last season.

Clark followed in his fathers footsteps, Porsche Carrera Cup GB race winner Stephen Clark, beginning his racing career in the Porsche Club Championship in 2020, claiming a victory and finishing the year as runner up in the championship. Following the promising debut he took part in the final two rounds of the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB at Silverstone, driving a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport in the Am category.

For 2021 Clark returned to the Sprint Challenge for a full campaign, racing with In2Racing, finishing on the podium in his first Pro class race at Thruxton, eventually finishing fourth in the overall championship standings.

Credit: Porsche

“Everyone at Team Parker Racing has been very welcoming and it’s been great to go through data with the team and look at all the other driver’s data, which I didn’t have last year. I think that’s going to make a big difference in really pushing me forward and getting the best out of me.

The 21-year-old is targeting the championship title this season, hoping to build on what he has achieved so far, continuing his way up the Porsche Pyramid and progressing his racing career.

“I’m hoping to get a lot more podiums this year and go for the championship. I’m excited for the challenge and then beyond this season, I’m looking to the Carrera Cup or maybe European GT4 or GT3 driving. That’s the aim.

With In2Racing taking a hiatus from racing, Clark was left without a team for the new season, leading to the switch to Team Parker Racing.

“Last year I ran under In2Racing and I had a great year, got some podiums, and Nick [Dudfield] was great. They’re not doing the Sprint Challenge this year sadly, so Stuart has kindly let me into the team, and run under his awning. The series is a bit of a step up from Porsche Club that I did the year before, and it was my first year as a Pro driver in 2021. It’s quite competitive and trying to maximise every little bit out the car was really important.

“I had lots of nice comments about last year’s livery. But I’ve just set up my own company called Bradley Performance which provides car sales, servicing, and race preparation, so I thought I’d change it up and obviously with my hair colour, go with an orange livery!”

