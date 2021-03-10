Barwell set for first full-season Sprint & Endurance campaign in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS

After obtaining three GT World Challenge Europe championship titles in the Endurance Cup over the last three years, Barwell Motorsport are now set to take on their first full-season campaign with a run at the Sprint and Endurance Cups in 2021.

Having claimed the Endurance championship crowns in the Am Cup in both 2018 and 19, and then being victorious in the Silver Cup last year, this season the British team will enter a solo Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo in the Pro-Am Cup in both Sprint and Endurance series.

Barwell’s first go in the Sprint championship will be lead by Portuguese driving duo, Miguel Ramos and Henrique Chaves, who are the reigning International GT Open Champions. Chaves is new to the team however Ramos has been a Barwell driver on and off since 2016 and claimed Am Cup wins at both Monza and Silverstone in 2018 alongside long-time Barwell drivers Adrian Amstutz and Leo Machitski.

Credit: Barwell Motorsport

Speaking of those two, Amstutz and Machitski (who were the Am Cup Champions in ’18 and ’19) will join the aformentioned drivers Ramos and Chaves for the Endurance events. Adrian is returning after taking a sabbatical in 2020, and the Swiss driver will race in the Monza, Nurburgring and Barcelona 3-Hour events as well as the Paul Ricard 6-Hours. Leo meanwhile enjoyed another successful campaign with us last year, claiming third in the Pro-Am standings and scoring a spectacular Pro-Am victory in the Total Spa 24 Hours along the way. He will be making his return to the Spa 24 Hours to try to make it two Pro-Am wins in a row at the Ardennes classic. The fourth driver for Spa 24 Hours has yet to be decided, but it is highly likely to be one of the Pros from Barwell or Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s current line-up.

The team will commence its pre-season preparations at the Official test at Paul Ricard on March 25/26, before the race season starts with the Endurance Cup Monza 3-Hours on April 17/18.