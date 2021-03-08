Emil Rey Racing move to a three car assault for 2021 Season

Emil Frey Racing have announced that they will be expanding to three cars this season for another run at a full Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS campaign.

Having returned to the series last season with a pair of Huracan GT3s, the Swiss based squad delivered a number of fantastic results, including two overall victories in the Sprint Cup. Norbert Siedler and Lamborghini factory driver Albert Costa will enter their sixth season as part of the organisation contesting the full season in the #163 machine. Lamborghini factory driver Giacomo Altoè will round out the line-up at the Endurance Cup events.

In Silver Cup the #14 car will fight for honours this term with an all-Swiss line-up. Ricardo Feller moves to a full season campaign after just contesting the Endurance Cup last season, whilst Alex Fontana returns to the team with which he captured the 2018 class title. completing the #14 crew’s line-up for the endurance events will be the immensely experienced Rolf Ineichen, who takes control of Lamborghini equipment after competing aboard an Audi last term.

Credit: SRO Motorsports Group

Continuing the growing trend of top Formula 1 reserve driver talent racing GT cars this season, Jack Aitken (Williams Formula 1 reserve) will pilot the third Emil Frey Lamborghini. The #114 will be an all Pro class team as Aitken will be joined by Konsta Lappalainen who is a promising rising talent after winning the SMP F4 title in 2018. While the pair will be running a full season of Sprint and Endurance Cup, they will be joined by Arthur Rougier for the long distance races. Rougier was mightily impressive last season running in the Sainteloc Audi in the Sprint races and will be a key player in the team this year.

Technical director Jürg Flach said “The past few weeks have been very busy but I’m excited about entering the coming season with two Pro line-ups and one Silver line-up…We have a strong team consisting of our long-term drivers, our new talents in the #14 and the #114 and lastly, our skilled engineers and mechanics. I’m convinced that we’re ready as a team and ready for a challenging season.“

The 2021 season will officially launch with two days of testing at Circuit Paul Ricard (25/26 March), followed by the opening race at Monza on 16-18 April. The campaign will be staged over 10 events, with the marquee Total 24 Hours of Spa set to run over the weekend of 31 July-1 August.