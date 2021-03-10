GT World Challenge

Konstantin Tereschenko joins Team AKKA-ASP for 2021

Konstantin Tereschenko will be sitting behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT3 AKKA-ASP in the 2021 Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS season.

A newcomer to the discipline as well as a new member for the French Team, Konstantin will be entered into the Silver category. He’ll be teaming up in the Sprint championship with Jim Pla and be joined in the Endurance series by Thomas Drouet. Despite his rookie status, coming from single-seaters and endurance, Tereschenko should quickly find his feet with the help of his two experienced teammates.

Konstantin began his career in karting, first in Germany, then at the European level. He followed the typical path into single seaters, and took part in 2012 and 2013 in the Formula Renault Eurocup 2.0, taking the Formula Russia Championship title along the way. Next up were three seasons in the GP3 Series and won the title of Spanish F3 Champion in 2015. In 2017 the World Series Formula V8 3.5 marked his final season in single seaters. The Russian driver then moved to the European Le Mans Series racing in the LMP2 class in 2018 and 2019. 2019 was also the year he first took part in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. In 2020, he stayed in ELMS and finished the season in 7th place. This season, Konstantin will be making his mark in GT3, a new discipline for new ambitions.


The season gets underway with testing at the Circuit Paul Ricard circuit on the 25/26 March, then they will be heading to the circuit of Monza in Italy for the first round of the Endurance cup, from the 16-18 April.

