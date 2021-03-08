Superstar Racing Experience car revealed

The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) officially has an on-track identity. On Monday, the new series shared full-body shots of its new car.

SRX, formed by NASCAR Hall of Famers Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham, aims to be a one-make series with emphasis on short and dirt tracks. With this blueprint in mind, the car intends to resemble late model cars, though features like the nose and large rear wing have also drawn comparisons to vehicles like the Ferrari F40; others noted it looked like a combination of a Pontiac Grand Prix‘s front with the Plymouth Superbird‘s wing.

Drawings of the car have been shared by the series since its formation last July, all of which look like the final product with the large wing and so forth. The development process in the months since brought onboard FURY Race Cars as a chassis builder, and Ilmor Engineering and Edelbrock as engine suppliers. The latter parties will provide spec Ilmor 396 engines, which are used in other stock car leagues like the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (the latter of which uses an upgraded 396 called the NT1). The car will also use Goodyear tyres.

As a spec racing series, all drivers will run the same car.

Ken Schrader, who worked with Evernham in NASCAR in the late 1990s, tested the car earlier in the day. It is unknown as to whether Schrader will race in the series, though it would be unsurprising to see him take part as he specialises in the series’ intended circuit types. The six-race SRX schedule includes four short tracks and two dirt tracks, all of which Schrader has competed at.

The inaugural season wil begin on 12 June at Stafford Motor Speedway. Eleven drivers have been confirmed as entries, including Stewart.