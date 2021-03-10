Voisin and Fagg team up as United Autosport returns to GT action in European GT4 with McLaren

Bailey Voisin and Charlie Fagg will be teaming up for the United Autosports team as they launch a two-car European GT4 series assault with a pair of McLaren 570s GT4’s.

18-year-old Voisin had a promising year of development in 2020 in the Ginetta Junior series, culminating in a third place finish in the overall championship after leading the series at points of the season.

Voisin will be teaming up with McLaren GT driver Charlie Fagg who has already a wealth of GT4 experience under his belt in ADAC GT4, China GT, British GT and the European GT4 Series.

2021 marks a return to GT racing for the team after pursuing Le Mans Prototypes, taking victories and championships over a number of series, including the European Le Mans Series.

“I’m thrilled to be racing for United Autosports in the European GT4 Series.” Said Voisin. “United Autosports are hugely successful and have a wealth of experience in several categories which I know will translate across. The championship itself is extremely competitive but I’m excited for the challenge that lies ahead.”

Credit: United Autosports

Charlie Fagg is looking forward to a return to GT4 action with the United Autosports team, “I am absolutely delighted to be joining United Autosports for this coming season. Racing with such a professional and established outfit is a dream for me and I am confident with the incredible teamwork and support from McLaren that this is a winning relationship.

“I am very excited to be returning to the European GT4 Series as well, a championship I started in 2017. I have had some great memories from the series.”

Talking of his new team-mate, Fagg has been keeping an eye on Voisin during his time in Ginetta Juniors, “I am also very much looking forward to working with my teammate Bailey, whom I’ve worked with and watched perform brilliantly in Ginetta Juniors.

“I am really looking forward to helping Bailey in his first year of GT racing. I am also very proud to represent McLaren as their GT driver for a fourth year running and I will give everything to ensure that I get the McLaren 570s GT4 to the top of the standings come the end of the year.

“I would like to thank United Autosports, McLaren and my management, EDGE, for this opportunity and I hope that this is the start of a long and successful relationship together.”

Credit: United Autosports

United Autosports team co-owner Zak Brown added, “I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome Bailey and Charlie to the team for 2021. I can’t think of a better duo to take us into our maiden season in the European GT4 Series. I’m looking forward to seeing how they get on.”

Richard Dean, United Autosports co-owner echoed Brown’s thoughts, “I’m pleased to be able to reveal our first driver pairing and our livery for the 2021 European GT4 Series. I believe Charlie and Bailey are going to be a great pairing, with Charlie’s experience and Bailey’s speed and keenness to learn, I think they will be ones to watch.”