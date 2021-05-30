30 cars entered for Euro Series season opener in Spain

After a five-month offseason, the 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will kick off on 15/16 May with the NASCAR GP Spain at Circuit Ricardo Tormo. The Valencia, Spain track will welcome the series for the tenth time as it reclaims its longtime standing as the season opener. Thirty cars for fifty drivers have been entered across the EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2 classes.

Following months of speculation, reigning champion Alon Day is back and in search of his fourth title. His championship defence will come with CAAL Racing, with whom he won his first two titles, after moving over from PK Carsport as the team has withdrawn from the 2021 season.

One of the bigger team changes is the new alliance between Academy Motorsport and Alex Caffi Motorsport, who will field a joint effort for Jacques Villeneuve in EuroNASCAR PRO. FEED Racing, whom Villeneuve previously raced for alongside Patrick Lemarié, is now known as Vict Motorsport.

Some drivers and teams return to the series after taking 2020 off due to COVID-19. RDV Competition and its drivers Frédéric Gabillon and Ulysse Delsaux are back, as are Team Bleekemolen‘s Sebastiaan Bleekemolen (PRO) and father Michael (2).

Among the newcomers are Paul Jouffreau, Alina Loibnegger, and Miguel Gomes in EuroNASCAR 2

Delsaux, Thomas Ferrando, Giorgio Maggi, and Gianmarco Ercoli will race for the Junior Trophy, while ten drivers make up the Challenge Trophy. In EuroNASCAR 2, four names—Loibnegger, Paolo Valeri, Leevi Lintukantu, and Alterto Panebianco—are in the Rookie Trophy grid, while twelve drivers are in Legend Trophy contention. Loibnegger, who moves up to EuroNASCAR 2 after racing in the Club Challenge, will battle with series regular Arianna Casoli for the Lady Trophy. Igor Romanov was initially entered for the weekend with plans to run for the Legend Trophy in Not Only Motorsport‘s #91 but tested positive for COVID-19.

Nine drivers comprise the Club Challenge field.

Entry list

Number Team EuroNASCAR PRO Driver EuroNASCAR 2 Driver Manufacturer 1 Academy Motorsport with Alex Caffi Motorsport Thomas Ferrando Vladimiros Tziortzis Ford 2 Academy Motorsport with Alex Caffi Motorsport Thomas Krasonis EuroNASCAR FJ 3 RDV Competition Frédéric Gabillon EuroNASCAR FJ 5 Academy Motorsport with Alex Caffi Motorsport Jacques Villeneuve EuroNASCAR FJ 7 Hendriks Motorsport Loris Hezemans Martin Doubek Ford 8 Vict Motorsport Dario Caso Paolo Valeri * Chevrolet 10 RDV Competition Ulysse Delsaux Didier Bec Chevrolet 12 Solaris Motorsport Francesco Sini Alina Loibnegger#* Chevrolet 17 42 Racing Bernardo Manfre Manfre Bernardo Ford 18 Hendriks Motorsport Giorgio Maggi Ford 22 DF1 Racing Nicolo Rocca Justin Kunz Chevrolet 23 Iceboys with DF1 Racing Henri Tuomaala Leevi Lintukantu* Chevrolet 27 Double V Racing Pierluigi Veronesi EuroNASCAR FJ 41 The Club Motorsport Fabrizio Armetta Fabrizio Armetta Chevrolet 42 42 Racing Luigi Ferrara Francesco Garisto Ford 44 DF1 Racing Ian Eric Wadén Ian Eric Wadén Chevrolet 46 Marko Stipp Motorsport Miguel Gomes Chevrolet 48 Marko Stipp Motorsport Yevgen Sokolovskiy Yevgen Sokolovskiy Chevrolet 50 Hendriks Motorsport Vittorio Ghirelli Tobias Dauenhauer Ford 54 CAAL Racing Gianmarco Ercoli Arianna Casoli # Chevrolet 56 CAAL Racing Advait Deodhar Ford 64 Speedhouse Lucas Lasserre Eric Quintal Chevrolet 66 DF1 Racing Patrick Lemarié Simon Pilate Chevrolet 69 Team Bleekemolen Sebastiaan Bleekemolen Michael Bleekemolen Ford 70 Mishumotors Mirco Schultis Mirco Schultis Chevrolet 77 DF1 Racing Marc Goossens Chevrolet 88 CAAL Racing Alon Day Massimiliano Lanza Chevrolet 89 Not Only Motorsport Davide Dallara Alberto Panebianco* Chevrolet 90 Not Only Motorsport Andrea Nori Naveh Talor Chevrolet 91 Not Only Motorsport Chevrolet Italics – Junior Trophy

Bold – Challenger Trophy

Underline – Legend Trophy

# – Lady Trophy

* – Rookie Trophy

Club Challenge