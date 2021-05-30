30 cars entered for Euro Series season opener in Spain

After a five-month offseason, the 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will kick off on 15/16 May with the NASCAR GP Spain at Circuit Ricardo Tormo. The Valencia, Spain track will welcome the series for the tenth time as it reclaims its longtime standing as the season opener. Thirty cars for fifty drivers have been entered across the EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2 classes.
Following months of speculation, reigning champion Alon Day is back and in search of his fourth title. His championship defence will come with CAAL Racing, with whom he won his first two titles, after moving over from PK Carsport as the team has withdrawn from the 2021 season.
One of the bigger team changes is the new alliance between Academy Motorsport and Alex Caffi Motorsport, who will field a joint effort for Jacques Villeneuve in EuroNASCAR PRO. FEED Racing, whom Villeneuve previously raced for alongside Patrick Lemarié, is now known as Vict Motorsport.
Some drivers and teams return to the series after taking 2020 off due to COVID-19. RDV Competition and its drivers Frédéric Gabillon and Ulysse Delsaux are back, as are Team Bleekemolen‘s Sebastiaan Bleekemolen (PRO) and father Michael (2).
Among the newcomers are Paul Jouffreau, Alina Loibnegger, and Miguel Gomes in EuroNASCAR 2
Delsaux, Thomas Ferrando, Giorgio Maggi, and Gianmarco Ercoli will race for the Junior Trophy, while ten drivers make up the Challenge Trophy. In EuroNASCAR 2, four names—Loibnegger, Paolo Valeri, Leevi Lintukantu, and Alterto Panebianco—are in the Rookie Trophy grid, while twelve drivers are in Legend Trophy contention. Loibnegger, who moves up to EuroNASCAR 2 after racing in the Club Challenge, will battle with series regular Arianna Casoli for the Lady Trophy. Igor Romanov was initially entered for the weekend with plans to run for the Legend Trophy in Not Only Motorsport‘s #91 but tested positive for COVID-19.
Nine drivers comprise the Club Challenge field.
Entry list
|Number
|Team
|EuroNASCAR PRO Driver
|EuroNASCAR 2 Driver
|Manufacturer
|1
|Academy Motorsport with Alex Caffi Motorsport
|Thomas Ferrando
|Vladimiros Tziortzis
|Ford
|2
|Academy Motorsport with Alex Caffi Motorsport
|Thomas Krasonis
|EuroNASCAR FJ
|3
|RDV Competition
|Frédéric Gabillon
|EuroNASCAR FJ
|5
|Academy Motorsport with Alex Caffi Motorsport
|Jacques Villeneuve
|EuroNASCAR FJ
|7
|Hendriks Motorsport
|Loris Hezemans
|Martin Doubek
|Ford
|8
|Vict Motorsport
|Dario Caso
|Paolo Valeri*
|Chevrolet
|10
|RDV Competition
|Ulysse Delsaux
|Didier Bec
|Chevrolet
|12
|Solaris Motorsport
|Francesco Sini
|Alina Loibnegger#*
|Chevrolet
|17
|42 Racing
|Bernardo Manfre
|Manfre Bernardo
|Ford
|18
|Hendriks Motorsport
|Giorgio Maggi
|Ford
|22
|DF1 Racing
|Nicolo Rocca
|Justin Kunz
|Chevrolet
|23
|Iceboys with DF1 Racing
|Henri Tuomaala
|Leevi Lintukantu*
|Chevrolet
|27
|Double V Racing
|Pierluigi Veronesi
|EuroNASCAR FJ
|41
|The Club Motorsport
|Fabrizio Armetta
|Fabrizio Armetta
|Chevrolet
|42
|42 Racing
|Luigi Ferrara
|Francesco Garisto
|Ford
|44
|DF1 Racing
|Ian Eric Wadén
|Ian Eric Wadén
|Chevrolet
|46
|Marko Stipp Motorsport
|Miguel Gomes
|Chevrolet
|48
|Marko Stipp Motorsport
|Yevgen Sokolovskiy
|Yevgen Sokolovskiy
|Chevrolet
|50
|Hendriks Motorsport
|Vittorio Ghirelli
|Tobias Dauenhauer
|Ford
|54
|CAAL Racing
|Gianmarco Ercoli
|Arianna Casoli#
|Chevrolet
|56
|CAAL Racing
|Advait Deodhar
|Ford
|64
|Speedhouse
|Lucas Lasserre
|Eric Quintal
|Chevrolet
|66
|DF1 Racing
|Patrick Lemarié
|Simon Pilate
|Chevrolet
|69
|Team Bleekemolen
|Sebastiaan Bleekemolen
|Michael Bleekemolen
|Ford
|70
|Mishumotors
|Mirco Schultis
|Mirco Schultis
|Chevrolet
|77
|DF1 Racing
|Marc Goossens
|Chevrolet
|88
|CAAL Racing
|Alon Day
|Massimiliano Lanza
|Chevrolet
|89
|Not Only Motorsport
|Davide Dallara
|Alberto Panebianco*
|Chevrolet
|90
|Not Only Motorsport
|Andrea Nori
|Naveh Talor
|Chevrolet
|91
|Not Only Motorsport
|Chevrolet
Bold – Challenger Trophy
Underline – Legend Trophy
# – Lady Trophy
* – Rookie Trophy
Club Challenge
|Number
|Team
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|1
|Academy Motorsport with Alex Caffi Motorsport
|Vladimiros Tziortzis
|Ford
|2
|Academy Motorsport with Alex Caffi Motorsport
|Federico Monto
|EuroNASCAR FJ
|3
|RDV Competition
|Jerome Mure
|EuroNASCAR FJ
|17
|Speedhouse by 42 Racing
|Marcel Berndt
|Ford
|46
|Marko Stipp Motorsport
|Andreas Kuchelbacher
|Chevrolet
|48
|Marko Stipp Motorsport
|Gorodn barnes
|Chevrolet
|64
|Speedhouse
|Paul Jouffreau
|Chevrolet
|89
|Not Only Motorsport
|Nicolò Gabossi
|Chevrolet
|90
|Not Only Motorsport
|Simona Lenci
|Chevrolet