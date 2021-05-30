NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

30 cars entered for Euro Series season opener in Spain

Credit: Stephane Azemard/NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

After a five-month offseason, the 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will kick off on 15/16 May with the NASCAR GP Spain at Circuit Ricardo Tormo. The Valencia, Spain track will welcome the series for the tenth time as it reclaims its longtime standing as the season opener. Thirty cars for fifty drivers have been entered across the EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2 classes.

Following months of speculation, reigning champion Alon Day is back and in search of his fourth title. His championship defence will come with CAAL Racing, with whom he won his first two titles, after moving over from PK Carsport as the team has withdrawn from the 2021 season.

One of the bigger team changes is the new alliance between Academy Motorsport and Alex Caffi Motorsport, who will field a joint effort for Jacques Villeneuve in EuroNASCAR PRO. FEED Racing, whom Villeneuve previously raced for alongside Patrick Lemarié, is now known as Vict Motorsport.

Some drivers and teams return to the series after taking 2020 off due to COVID-19. RDV Competition and its drivers Frédéric Gabillon and Ulysse Delsaux are back, as are Team Bleekemolen‘s Sebastiaan Bleekemolen (PRO) and father Michael (2).

Among the newcomers are Paul Jouffreau, Alina Loibnegger, and Miguel Gomes in EuroNASCAR 2

Delsaux, Thomas Ferrando, Giorgio Maggi, and Gianmarco Ercoli will race for the Junior Trophy, while ten drivers make up the Challenge Trophy. In EuroNASCAR 2, four names—Loibnegger, Paolo Valeri, Leevi Lintukantu, and Alterto Panebianco—are in the Rookie Trophy grid, while twelve drivers are in Legend Trophy contention. Loibnegger, who moves up to EuroNASCAR 2 after racing in the Club Challenge, will battle with series regular Arianna Casoli for the Lady Trophy. Igor Romanov was initially entered for the weekend with plans to run for the Legend Trophy in Not Only Motorsport‘s #91 but tested positive for COVID-19.

Nine drivers comprise the Club Challenge field.

Entry list

NumberTeamEuroNASCAR PRO DriverEuroNASCAR 2 DriverManufacturer
1Academy Motorsport with Alex Caffi MotorsportThomas FerrandoVladimiros TziortzisFord
2Academy Motorsport with Alex Caffi MotorsportThomas KrasonisEuroNASCAR FJ
3RDV CompetitionFrédéric GabillonEuroNASCAR FJ
5Academy Motorsport with Alex Caffi MotorsportJacques VilleneuveEuroNASCAR FJ
7Hendriks MotorsportLoris HezemansMartin DoubekFord
8Vict MotorsportDario CasoPaolo Valeri*Chevrolet
10RDV CompetitionUlysse DelsauxDidier BecChevrolet
12Solaris MotorsportFrancesco SiniAlina Loibnegger#*Chevrolet
1742 RacingBernardo ManfreManfre BernardoFord
18Hendriks MotorsportGiorgio MaggiFord
22DF1 RacingNicolo RoccaJustin KunzChevrolet
23Iceboys with DF1 RacingHenri TuomaalaLeevi Lintukantu*Chevrolet
27Double V RacingPierluigi VeronesiEuroNASCAR FJ
41The Club MotorsportFabrizio ArmettaFabrizio ArmettaChevrolet
4242 RacingLuigi FerraraFrancesco GaristoFord
44DF1 RacingIan Eric WadénIan Eric WadénChevrolet
46Marko Stipp MotorsportMiguel GomesChevrolet
48Marko Stipp MotorsportYevgen SokolovskiyYevgen SokolovskiyChevrolet
50Hendriks MotorsportVittorio GhirelliTobias DauenhauerFord
54CAAL RacingGianmarco ErcoliArianna Casoli#Chevrolet
56CAAL RacingAdvait DeodharFord
64SpeedhouseLucas LasserreEric QuintalChevrolet
66DF1 RacingPatrick LemariéSimon PilateChevrolet
69Team BleekemolenSebastiaan BleekemolenMichael BleekemolenFord
70MishumotorsMirco SchultisMirco SchultisChevrolet
77DF1 RacingMarc GoossensChevrolet
88CAAL RacingAlon DayMassimiliano LanzaChevrolet
89Not Only MotorsportDavide DallaraAlberto Panebianco*Chevrolet
90Not Only MotorsportAndrea NoriNaveh TalorChevrolet
91Not Only MotorsportChevrolet
Italics – Junior Trophy
Bold – Challenger Trophy
Underline – Legend Trophy
# – Lady Trophy
* – Rookie Trophy

Club Challenge

NumberTeamDriverManufacturer
1Academy Motorsport with Alex Caffi MotorsportVladimiros TziortzisFord
2Academy Motorsport with Alex Caffi MotorsportFederico MontoEuroNASCAR FJ
3RDV CompetitionJerome MureEuroNASCAR FJ
17Speedhouse by 42 RacingMarcel BerndtFord
46Marko Stipp MotorsportAndreas Kuchelbacher Chevrolet
48Marko Stipp MotorsportGorodn barnesChevrolet
64SpeedhousePaul JouffreauChevrolet
89Not Only MotorsportNicolò GabossiChevrolet
90Not Only MotorsportSimona LenciChevrolet
