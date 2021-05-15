Ginetta return to British GT with Assetto Motorsport

Ginetta will make a welcome return to the Intelligent Money British GT Championship grid at Brands Hatch on May 22/23, with the new G56 in the hands of Assetto Motorsport.

The Yorkshire manufacturer sits second in British GT’s overall win list with 75 GT4 wins, thanks to previous-generation G50 and G55s. Porsche have 157 across all classes.

Assetto Motorsport specialise in preparing Ginettas for racing, and though they are a relatively young team, they won the G40 Cup on British GT’s support roster in 2018 and 2019.

Mark Sansom and Charlie Robertson will run the car in 2021, Sansom having competed for Assetto in the G40 Cup last year and in 2019.

“I’m thrilled at the prospect of contesting British GT in the Assetto Motorsport Ginetta G56,” Sansom said.

“After a couple of seasons in close and competitive Ginetta racing, I feel ready to make the step up.

“And having undertaken that journey with the tremendous and supportive teams at both Assetto and Ginetta, this is the dream way of moving up to top-level GT racing.

“I’m also delighted to be partnering Ginetta factory driver and LMP1 Le Mans racer Charlie Robertson.

“No-one knows the new Ginetta better than Charlie and he is of course massively quick, so I’ll be learning all I can from him and giving it absolutely everything to ensure we form a strong pairing.

“I can’t wait to get going.”

Former Ginetta Junior and Ginetta Supercup champion Robertson, as Sansom mentioned, has more experience with the manufacturer than most, but his previous British GT experience has come in the GT3 class.

Robertson said: “I’m really looking forward to working with Mark and Assetto Motorsport as they both make the step up into endurance racing.

“I worked with the team last season, have also tested with them and the G56 this year, and have no doubt that we will be a force to be reckoned with.

“British GT is the perfect platform to build from and show what the Ginetta G56 can do.”

Jim Edwards at Assetto Motorsport added: “It’s incredibly exciting knowing we’re all set to race in British GT this season.

“This is what we have aspired to since Simon Traves and I started Assetto Motorsport just three years ago.

“We have had success in recent seasons in the Ginetta G40 Cup, winning two overall titles in consecutive years as well as class victories in the Ginetta Supercup.

“This association with Ginetta is hugely important to us as it provides a ladder of progression all the way from our existing Ginetta Junior, G40 Cup, GT Academy and GT4 Supercup programmes through to the pinnacle of British GT.

“With Mark, we have a driver who has shown an impressive turn of speed, who is utterly determined and committed to fulfilling his potential and I know just how excited he is to begin driving alongside Charlie.”

The 2021 Intelligent Money British GT Championship begins at Brands Hatch on 22/23 May, supported by the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship.

The Checkered Flag will be bringing you the latest news from both series’ all season.