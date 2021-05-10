Simon Green Motorsport joins British GT with GT3 Lamborghini

Simon Green Motorsport will enter the Intelligent Money British GT Championship for its debut season in 2021, with Lucky Khera and Ross Wylie.

The GT Cup, Britcar, Porsche Carrera Cup GB and Ferrari Challenge UK stalwarts made a wildcard GTC appearance in last season’s Silverstone 500, finishing 28th overall in a Ferrari 488 Challenge.

The GTC class will still be eligible this season, though British GT’s newest team will run a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 in the premier class.

The Silver-Am pair have already raced in anger this season, winning Class 2’s first race of the season at Silverstone by over a lap in a Ferrari 458 at the end of April.

Khera, reigning Ferrari Challenge UK champion, also partners Wylie in GT Cup, and they will get more valuable track time before British GT kicks off, at GT Cup’s visit to Brands Hatch GP on May Bank Holiday weekend, with Britcar travelling to Snetterton over 7/8 May.

“Switching full-time to a series with endurance at its heart feels like a natural next step in my motorsport career, and there’s nowhere better for that in the UK than British GT,” said Khera.

“I really enjoyed my time in Ferrari Challenge and was successful enough to suggest I’ll be on the pace with the other Ams this year.

“The Lamborghini also seems like the right choice given how many wins it’s notched up with Pro-Am crews since 2016.

“We’re getting as much racing and testing mileage under our belts as we can before Brands Hatch.”

Wylie, 2014 GT4 champion returning to the grid for the first time since 2016, added: “Last year’s one-off at Silverstone gave Lucky a taste of what he could expect in British GT, and from that moment on it was evident he wanted to be involved one way or another this season!

“That GTC outing was the perfect introduction given his previous Ferrari experience, but the plan has always been to try and make the step up to GT3 where we can test ourselves against the established order.

“Ultimately, of course we’d like to challenge for overall results, but the new Silver-Am class is our primary focus in year one. It gives us something to aim at whilst finding our feet in a very competitive series.”

Team boss Simon Green said: “This is a big move for us but one we’ve been building towards for some time. I always hoped SGM would have the opportunity to compete in British GT so it will be a very proud moment when we arrive at Brands Hatch and see our name above the garage.

“Equally, though, we don’t intend to just make up the numbers. The likes of WPI Motorsport have proven that small but well-run teams can achieve success in a short space of time.

“We learnt a lot at Silverstone last year but also realised that if we were going to do this full-time it should be with a GT3 car, and the Lambo fits the bill perfectly.

“Lucky’s definitely ready for it and Ross’ experience from previous campaigns will be invaluable.”

Khera and Wylie will have a couple of race outings to prepare for British GT’s season opener at Brands Hatch GP on 22/23 May.