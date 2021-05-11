Ty Majeski making Truck return for ThorSport at Charlotte, Nashville

Ty Majeski will get another shot at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. On Tuesday, ThorSport Racing announced Majeski will drive a Toyota Tundra in two races at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. A number and sponsorship were not immediately provided.

Majeski has enjoyed great success in late models, winning the Rattler 250 four times, the Snowball Derby in 2020, the Governor’s Cup from 2015 to 2017, and the World Series of Asphalt in 2016. In 2019, he won three races in the ARCA Menards Series. His dominance also extends to iRacing, where he is one of the platform’s top-ranked sim racers in the world; iRacing also sponsored his truck in 2020.

Despite his accolades at the grassroots and online levels, he has never found much luck in NASCAR. His 2017 and 2018 Xfinity Series stints with Roush Fenway Racing ended with three top tens but also multiple DNFs due to wrecks, a misfortune that plagued his #60 car-mates Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric as the car was involved in twenty-eight incidents in 2018. His best Xfinity finish is seventh at Iowa in 2018.

After making his Truck début with Niece Motorsports in 2019, he committed to the full 2020 season for the team. However, he was booted from the truck after fifteen races without an official explanation by the team. He ended his Niece stint with three top tens and a best finish of eighth at Charlotte.

“I’m extremely thankful for this opportunity here at ThorSport Racing and I’m ready to make the most of it,” said Majeski. “I’ve been hands on working at the shop for the last couple months and I’m going to be as prepared as I possibly can be. I know Bud (Haefele, crew chief) and the guys on the team will put a great truck underneath me. I can’t wait to head to Charlotte and get to work.”

ThorSport currently fields a quartet of full-time trucks for Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes, and the #98 shared by Grant Enfinger and Christian Eckes. Rhodes has won twice in 2021, both coming in the first two races. Majeski will not be the team’s first time running a one-off truck as Briscoe, Rico Abreu, and Myatt Snider have done the same.

The Charlotte race is scheduled for 28 May while Nashville is on 18 June. Nashville is new to the Truck schedule after last appearing a decade ago. In addition to his eighth at Charlotte in 2020, Majeski won the ARCA race there the previous year. While it is unknown if ThorSport will purchase another team’s owner points to guarantee Majeski entry into both races, the weekends are scheduled to have practice and qualifying such that they might not feel it is necessary.