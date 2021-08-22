NASCAR Xfinity Series

A.J. Allmendinger continues magical week with New Holland 250 win

Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

A.J. Allmendinger is having the time of his life in the last week. Just six days after winning his first NASCAR Cup Series race since 2014 at the series’ inaugural Indianapolis Road Course event, he held off Brandon Jones to win the Xfinity SeriesNew Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway. It is his third win of the season as it further embeds him into the Xfinity championship battle.

Although main title rival Austin Cindric started on the pole and dominated the opening stage (Ty Gibbs, Allmendinger, Myatt Snider, Noah Gragson, Daniel Hemric, Harrison Burton, Brandon Jones, Josh Berry, and Justin Haley rounded out the top ten), he would not survive into Stage #2 as the beginning of the segment was marked by a large wreck that collected him, Haley, Hemric, Snider, Brandon Brown, Joe Graf Jr., and Bubba Wallace. With Cindric out of the picture, Jeb Burton dominated the stage but Allmendinger would take the win.

Burton was responsible for a caution of his own when his car stopped on the track on lap 117. Chevrolets led every lap in the final stage as Allmendinger sparred with Berry, who was racing on a substitute basis in Michael Annett‘s place and thus started at the rear as a driver change. However, Allmendinger took the spot on lap 122.

Mason Massey and Colby Howard‘s accident forced an overtime session, while Gibbs spun while in the top ten to result in another GWC. After the race, Gibbs remarked on Twitter, “Looks like I ran straight outa talent”. Gibbs had won the previous day’s ARCA Menards Series race.

Despite facing resistance from Jones who closed the gap to .163 seconds, he could not get by Allmendinger as he took his third win of the year. It is Allmendinger’s second oval victory of 2021 (third career). With Allmendinger’s win and Cindric finishing thirty-seventh, the former narrowed the gap to the championship leader from 82 to 35 points.

“When you restart on the front row, the outside was the place to be and you also have to just hope you got a push,” said Allmendinger. “Brandon Jones, thank you so much. He pushed me every time.

“I don’t want to wake up from this dream.”

Berry finished fourth in relief duty, while Jade Buford notched Big Machine Racing‘s first top ten and his second career such finish in ninth. Wallace placed tenth in his first Xfinity start since he ran the first half of the 2017 season.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1216A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet139Running
22419Brandon JonesJoe Gibbs RacingToyota139Running
349Noah GragsonJR MotorsportsChevrolet139Running
4171Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet139Running
5620Harrison BurtonJoe Gibbs RacingToyota139Running
657Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet139Running
7898Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord139Running
82002Brett MoffittOur MotorsportsChevrolet139Running
91948Jade BufordBig Machine RacingChevrolet139Running
103661Bubba Wallace*Hattori Racing EnterprisesToyota139Running
111151Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet139Running
122339Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord139Running
131054Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota139Running
14275Matt MillsB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet139Running
153131Jordan Anderson*Jordan Anderson RacingChevrolet138Running
162223Tyler Reddick*Our MotorsportsChevrolet138Running
17311Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet138Running
181492Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet138Running
191844Tommy Joe MartinsMartins MotorsportsChevrolet138Running
202926Colin GarrettSam Hunt RacingToyota138Running
21356Ryan VargasJD MotorsportsChevrolet138Running
223766David StarrMBM MotorsportsToyota137Running
23300Jeffrey EarnhardtJD MotorsportsChevrolet137Running
242147Kyle WeathermanMike Harmon RacingChevrolet137Running
253815Colby HowardJD MotorsportsChevrolet137Running
26154Landon CassillJD MotorsportsChevrolet137Running
274052Gray GauldingJimmy Means RacingChevrolet137Running
282817Carson WareSS-Green Light RacingChevrolet136Running
291210Jeb BurtonKaulig RacingChevrolet135Running
302678Mason MasseyB.J. McLeod MotorsportsToyota125Accident
311336Alex LabbéDGM RacingChevrolet123Running
323399Jesse LittleB.J. McLeod MotorsportsToyota120Accident
33168Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet114Running
343974Bayley Currey*Mike Harmon RacingChevrolet103Accident
353490Caesar BacarellaDGM RacingChevrolet45DVP
3692Myatt SniderRichard Childress RacingChevrolet45DVP
37122Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord41DVP
383207Joe Graf Jr.SS-Green Light RacingChevrolet37DVP
39718Daniel HemricJoe Gibbs RacingToyota36Accident
402568Brandon BrownBrandonbilt MotorsportsChevrolet35Accident
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for Xfinity points
