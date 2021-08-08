Alvarez takes maiden GB3 win in Race 2 at Snetterton

Sebastian Alvarez took top honours in the second GB3 Championship race of the weekend at Snetterton 300, defending from Zak O’Sullivan to take his first win in the series.

There was a small amount of housekeeping after the flag on Saturday’s Race 1.

Javier Sagrera received a 30-second time penalty for causing a collision which gave the Spaniard front wing damage, and Elite Motorsport team-mate Tom Lebbon a puncture which saw both fall down the order on the opening lap.

Reece Ushijima was deemed to have caused a collision with Championship leader O’Sullivan in the early stages of Race 1, which handed the Hitech GP man a five-place grid penalty.

Alvarez started on pole for Race 2, courtesy of the Mexican’s second-fastest time in Qualifying on Saturday morning, ahead of Saturday’s race-winner Oliver Bearman.

Bearman jumped Alvarez from the start, taking the lead into Riches as things remained clean further down the order.

The current ADAC F4 and Italian F4 Championship leader opened his gap to Alvarez to half a second by the end of the first lap, while Ayrton Simmons and Bart Horsten moved up four spots each.

Alvarez re-took the lead at the start of Lap 3, as O’Sullivan and Roman Bilinski jumped Lebbon at Turns 2 and 4.

Bearman fell down the order with a mechanical issue on the same lap, but didn’t pit and the #87 Fortec Motorsport car continued to tumble down the timing tower.

He did box at the end of Lap 4, retiring the car after taking his first win in F3 machinery on Saturday afternoon.

Frederick Lubin moved past Bryce Aron into fifth place at Turn 2, as Aron’s Carlin team-mate O’Sullivan challenged Alvarez for the lead while defending from Bilinski.

Alvarez held on to take his first win in GB3, with O’Sullivan banking good points for the Championship while title rivals Christian Mansell and Ushijima faltered in 11th and 13th.

Roman Bilinski took third, ahead of Tom Lebbon and Frederick Lubin, the Arden Motorsport man rounding out the top five.

Snetterton 300 Race 2 Results: