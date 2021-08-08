British F3

Alvarez takes maiden GB3 win in Race 2 at Snetterton

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jakob Ebrey

Sebastian Alvarez took top honours in the second GB3 Championship race of the weekend at Snetterton 300, defending from Zak O’Sullivan to take his first win in the series.

There was a small amount of housekeeping after the flag on Saturday’s Race 1.

Javier Sagrera received a 30-second time penalty for causing a collision which gave the Spaniard front wing damage, and Elite Motorsport team-mate Tom Lebbon a puncture which saw both fall down the order on the opening lap.

Reece Ushijima was deemed to have caused a collision with Championship leader O’Sullivan in the early stages of Race 1, which handed the Hitech GP man a five-place grid penalty.

Alvarez started on pole for Race 2, courtesy of the Mexican’s second-fastest time in Qualifying on Saturday morning, ahead of Saturday’s race-winner Oliver Bearman.

Bearman jumped Alvarez from the start, taking the lead into Riches as things remained clean further down the order.

The current ADAC F4 and Italian F4 Championship leader opened his gap to Alvarez to half a second by the end of the first lap, while Ayrton Simmons and Bart Horsten moved up four spots each.

Alvarez re-took the lead at the start of Lap 3, as O’Sullivan and Roman Bilinski jumped Lebbon at Turns 2 and 4.

Bearman fell down the order with a mechanical issue on the same lap, but didn’t pit and the #87 Fortec Motorsport car continued to tumble down the timing tower.

He did box at the end of Lap 4, retiring the car after taking his first win in F3 machinery on Saturday afternoon.

Frederick Lubin moved past Bryce Aron into fifth place at Turn 2, as Aron’s Carlin team-mate O’Sullivan challenged Alvarez for the lead while defending from Bilinski.

Alvarez held on to take his first win in GB3, with O’Sullivan banking good points for the Championship while title rivals Christian Mansell and Ushijima faltered in 11th and 13th.

Roman Bilinski took third, ahead of Tom Lebbon and Frederick Lubin, the Arden Motorsport man rounding out the top five.

Snetterton 300 Race 2 Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamLaps/Gap
112Sebastian AlvarezMEXHitech GP10 laps
251Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin+0.390s
34Roman BilinskiPOLArden Motorsport+0.909s
434Tom LebbonGBRElite Motorsport+3.440s
578Frederick LubinGBRArden Motorsport+6.708s
623Bryce AronUSACarlin+9.068s
718Ayrton SimmonsGBRChris Dittmann Racing+9.666s
87Roberto FariaBRAFortec Motorsport+10.097s
999Jose GarfiasMEXElite Motorsport+10.859s
103Javier SagreraSPAElite Motorsport+11.484s
1121Christian MansellAUSCarlin+13.312s
1250Bart HorstenAUSHitech GP+13.509s
1313Reece UshijimaJPNHitech GP+14.394s
1468Branden Lee OxleyGBRChris Dittmann Racing+16.425s
1555Tommy SmithAUSDouglas Motorsport+22.508s
1643Mikkel GrundtvigDENFortec Motorsport+25.728s
1710Reema JuffaliSAUDouglas Motorsport+28.588s
1887Oliver BearmanGBRFortec MotorsportDNF (mechanical)

Share
81 posts

About author
Stickler for track limits, covering the GB3 Championship and the British GT Championship. Twitter: @FutbolCallander
Articles
Related posts
British F3

Bearman wins Race 1 as GB3 takes on Snetterton 300

By
2 Mins read
Oliver Bearman continued his stellar 2021 campaign with his first win in the GB3 Championship, holding off Fortec Motorsport team-mate Roberto Faria at Snetterton.
British F3

British Formula 3 re-brands to GB3 Championship as FIA changes F3 rules

By
2 Mins read
The BRDC British Formula 3 Championship will be re-branded as the GB3 Championship from this weekend’s round at Snetterton.
British F3

Two first-time winners as Carlin and O'Sullivan extend British F3 lead at Spa

By
7 Mins read
Zak O’Sullivan didn’t win a race during British F3’s visit to Spa-Francorchamps, but two podiums helped to extend his and Carlin’s lead in the standings.