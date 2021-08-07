NASCAR Truck Series

Austin Hill wins lightning-shortened United Rentals 176 to close Truck regular season

By
Credit: Hattori Racing Enterprises

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular season ended with a literal flash as lightning cut short Saturday’s United Rentals 176 at Watkins Glen International with twelve laps remaining. Austin Hill was the leader at the time of the delay, enabling him to score his second win of the year.

Hill started on the pole in the first Truck race at WGI since 2000, and he led the first four laps before Todd Gilliland took the spot. Gilliland, who won the most recent road race at COTA in May, would score the stage win ahead of Sheldon Creed, Derek Kraus, Josh Berry, Austin Wayne Self, A.J. Allmendinger, Paul Menard, Stewart Friesen, Ben Rhodes, and Ryan Truex. NASCAR newcomer Chad Chastain produced the lone caution of the stage when his truck stopped on lap seven.

The second stage ran green the entire distance as the lead was exchanged between Jack Wood, Carson Hocevar, Zane Smith, John Hunter Nemechek, and Hill. Hill would take the stage win ahead of Nemechek, Allmendinger, Smith, Creed, Tyler Ankrum, Hocevar, Gilliland, Ben Rhodes, and Sam Mayer.

As Hill continued to lead, Nemechek and Creed ran behind him. After a caution on lap 53 for Kraus spinning after contact with Allmendinger in turn four, ending the former’s playoff hopes, a red flag came on lap 60 for lightning. Despite efforts to wait out the storm, worries about clashing with the Xfinity Series race looming later in the day prompted NASCAR to call the race.

Albeit shortened by weather, the win is Hill’s second in a row after winning a month prior at Knoxville and his first on a road course. With a tenth-place finish, Hocevar locked himself into the playoffs alongside fellow rookie Chandler Smith.

Nemechek will enter the playoffs as the points leader after winning the regular season championship. Hill, Rhodes, Gilliland, and Creed are the other five drivers in the ten-person grid with race wins and are seeded as such. Smith, Matt Crafton, Hocevar, Smith, and Stewart Friesen round out the lineup.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1116Austin HillHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota61Running
264John Hunter NemechekKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota61Running
3192Sheldon CreedGMS RacingChevrolet61Running
4238Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord61Running
53875Parker KligermanHenderson MotorsportsChevrolet61Running
6821Zane SmithGMS RacingChevrolet61Running
71026Tyler AnkrumGMS RacingChevrolet61Running
83966Paul MenardThorSport RacingToyota61Running
94032Sam Mayer*Bret Holmes RacingChevrolet61Running
10942Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet61Running
112125Josh Berry*Rackley WARChevrolet61Running
122302Kaz GralaYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet61Running
131598Christian EckesThorSport RacingToyota61Running
142215Tanner GrayDavid Gilliland RacingFord61Running
15599Ben RhodesThorSport RacingToyota61Running
162022Austin Wayne SelfAM RacingChevrolet61Running
171240Ryan TruexNiece MotorsportsChevrolet61Running
18318Chandler SmithKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota61Running
191651Corey HeimKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota61Running
20181Hailie DeeganDavid Gilliland RacingFord61Running
211752Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota61Running
22719Derek KrausMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingToyota61Running
23488Matt CraftonThorSport RacingToyota61Running
241413Johnny SauterThorSport RacingToyota61Running
253656Timmy HillHill MotorsportsChevrolet61Running
262724Jack WoodGMS RacingChevrolet61Running
271312Tate FoglemanYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet61Running
282523A.J. Allmendinger*GMS RacingChevrolet61Running
291130Danny BohnOn Point MotorsportsToyota61Running
30353Bobby ReuseJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet61Running
313749Roger ReuseCMI MotorsportsFord60Running
323333Josh ReaumeReaume Brothers RacingToyota60Running
332434Lawless AlanReaume Brothers RacingToyota60Running
343420Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet59Running
353145Chad ChastainNiece MotorsportsChevrolet58Running
363217Taylor GrayDavid Gilliland RacingFord53Running
372810Jennifer Jo CobbJennifer Jo Cobb RacingFord45Running
38266Norm BenningNorm Benning RacingChevrolet40Too Slow
39309Grant EnfingerCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet8Transmission
402941Will Rodgers*Cram Racing EnterprisesChevrolet6Transmission
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for Truck points
