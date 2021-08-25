Dylan Lupton enters Darlington Trucks for KBM

Dylan Lupton will make his return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in a top-tier ride. On Wednesday, Kyle Busch Motorsports announced Lupton will drive the #51 Toyota Tundra at Darlington Raceway on 5 September.

Lupton has eleven career Truck starts in 2016 and 2019–2020, driving for Young’s Motorsports, DGR-Crosley (now David Gilliland Racing), and the since-shuttered Athenian Motorsports. He scored four top tens with a best finish of fifth at Kentucky in 2019 for DGR. In 2020, he ran three races with DGR and notched an eighth at Texas.

He has never raced at Darlington in a truck as the speedway only resumed hosting Truck events in 2020, though he finished thirtieth in his lone start there in the Xfinity Series for JGL Racing in 2017. In thirty-five career Xfinity races, Lupton had one top ten at Mid-Ohio in 2015. He also ran four Cup Series events in 2016.

While Darlington will mark his first NASCAR national series start of 2021, he ran the ARCA Menards Series West race at Sonoma in June. Making his series début, the California native finished second to Cup driver Chase Briscoe.

“The opportunity to drive the top-notch equipment that Kyle Busch Motorsports prepares is a dream come true,” said Lupton. “The #51 team always prepares fast Tundras and I’m extremely excited to get to Darlington and be able to showcase my talent.”

In addition to full-time trucks for regular season champion John Hunter Nemechek and Chandler Smith, KBM fields the #51 for multiple drivers. ARCA points leader Corey Heim finished twenty-third in the first Truck race at Darlington in May after being caught in a wreck. The entry is eighth in owner points with three wins: two courtesy of owner Kyle Busch and one from Martin Truex Jr.