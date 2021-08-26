Jack Wood to run full 2022 Trucks for GMS

Jack Wood landed in GMS Racing‘s #24 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series vehicle via circumstance, but he will get a shot at a full schedule in 2022. On Thursday, the team announced Wood will remain in the #24 for the entire 2022 Truck season.

“I feel extremely honoured to be asked to drive for GMS Racing again next year, we have built a lot of momentum over the last few months and I feel strongly that next season will be a very successful one,” said Wood. “There has been plenty of learning and ground work built in order to do just that. I would like to thank everyone at GMS Racing and Chevrolet for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to chase my dream. I hope to finish the rest of this year out strong and then take the off season preparing to hit the ground running in 2022 starting at Daytona.”

Wood began driving the #24 in May on an interim basis after Raphaël Lessard lost the ride due to funding issues. He finished thirtieth in his Truck début at COTA, and took over the seat for the rest of the season in June. He scored his first career top ten in the most recent event at Gateway.

Prior to beginning his Truck career, Wood was running in the ARCA Menards Series with GMS. In six starts, he has three top tens and a best finish of fourth at Kansas in May. Before GMS, he competed in the ARCA Menards Series West for his family team.

In January, he was added to the Drivers Edge Development programme for Chevrolet drivers.

“We are really excited to welcome Jack Wood back to our Truck Series programme,” added GMS president Mike Beam. “I feel like this year was a solid learning year for Jack and he progressed a lot in a short amount of time. I am looking forward to him being able to return to tracks and apply what he has learned in 2021.”