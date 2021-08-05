Lawless Alan joins Niece for limited slate in Truck playoffs

Lawless Alan, holder of one of NASCAR‘s coolest names, has joined Niece Motorsports for a multi-race deal throughout the 2021 Camping World Truck Series playoffs, the team announced Thursday. His first start with the team will come in the playoff opener Darlington Raceway on 5 September, and he will also run the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on 5 November.

“We’re excited for the chance to get Lawless in our Chevrolets,” said Niece Motorsports general manager Cody Efaw. “He’s proven himself to be a talented driver, so we’re thrilled to have him behind the wheel. Darlington is one of my favorite tracks, and our team has run well there in the past, so it should be a great start to his races with our team.”

After racing part-time in the ARCA Menards Series West in 2019 and 2020, Alan began a limited slate in the Trucks in 2021 for Reaume Brothers Racing. He finished thirty-sixth in his series début on the Daytona Road Course in February, and ran three more races with a best finish of twentieth at Pocono. He will drive the #34 in Saturday’s race at Watkins Glen, where he starts twenty-fourth.

“I’ve learned a lot in the Truck races we’ve run so far, and being able to continue that education with a championship-caliber team is a great opportunity,” Alan commented. “I appreciate Mr. (Al) Niece and Cody putting me in the seat, and I plan on making the most of it. Darlington is a challenging track and another one that I’ve never been to, so I’ll be putting time in on the sim and watching film, and hopefully I can have a good showing in the AUTOParkit Chevrolet and learn some things for next year.”

Alan’s number was not immediately revealed but he will presumably pilot Niece’s multi-driver #45.