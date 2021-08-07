Stadium SUPER Trucks

Matt Brabham once again dominates SST qualifying at Nashville

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Stadium Super Trucks

Death, taxes, Matt Brabham being the Fastest Qualifier for a Stadium Super Trucks weekend.

On Friday, the points leader was the fastest driver in practice/qualifying for the sixth straight weekend (four-for-four in 2021) as he set a fastest lap time of 1:54.3724 around the new Nashville Street Circuit. His time was .399 seconds faster than second-placed Robby Gordon, marking the second consecutive round in which the duo was the top two in qualifying. Gordon’s truck was partially wrapped in purple with new sponsor Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, marking a rare occasion in which his livery was not the traditional bright orange with SPEED Energy branding.

Max Gordon was the third quickest for his best career qualifying run. He led practice in his series début at Road America in 2020, while his previous highest qualifying effort was fifth that weekend.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. led the quintet of Crosley Brands-sponsored drivers in fifth ahead of Jeff Ward (eighth), Jacob Abel (ninth), Ricky Johnson (tenth), and Bo LeMastus (twelfth). Abel is an SST newcomer, while Ward and Johnson are running their first races since 2013.

Zach Van Matre, in his first start since Long Beach in 2019, rolled his truck while attempting to navigate a left-hand corner slightly over six minutes into the session. He is the second driver to flip in qualifying in 2021 after Dave Casey did so in the Boost Mobile Super Trucks at Townsville in July.

Rounding out the thirteen-driver order was Stanton Barrett in his SST début. Due to a field inversion, he will start at the front for the first race on Saturday.

The first race will take place on Saturday at 6:15 PM Central Daylight Time.

Results

PositionNumberDriverBest TimeMargin
183Matt Brabham1:54.3724Leader
27Robby Gordon1:54.7723+ .3999
377Max Gordon1:55.4080+ 1.0356
428Robert Stout1:55.4996+ 1.1272
525Arie Luyendyk Jr.1:56.5866+ 2.2142
650Jett Noland1:57.7381+ 3.3657
722Zach Van Matre1:59.0471+ 4.6747
84Jeff Ward1:59.4269+ 5.0545
940Jacob Abel2:00.8330+ 6.4606
105Ricky Johnson2:02.1606+ 7.7882
1157Bill Hynes2:02.5206+ 8.1482
1242Bo LeMastus2:06.4338+ 12.0614
1331Stanton Barrett2:06.9711+ 12.5987
