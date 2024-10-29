Matt Mingay rejoins SST for Adelaide weekend

Matt Mingay will be among the contingent of Australians welcoming the Stadium Super Trucks back to his home country when he enters the Adelaide 500 in November. He will race a truck sponsored by Nulon Products and his longtime partner Hot Wheels.

Mingay has been involved with SST since the series first arrived in Australia in 2015, scoring two third-place finishes at the inaugural round in Adelaide. He ran every Australian race weekend that season, scoring a win at Gold Coast.

However, his career came to an abrupt halt during his SST American début at the 2016 Detroit Grand Prix when he rolled and suffered severe facial injuries. Attempts to return to the series were abandoned when he could not be medically cleared in time, leaving him sidelined until the 2020 Adelaide 500. In what would be his latest SST start to date, Mingay finished at the back in Races #1 and #3 due to spins and mechanical trouble and sixth in between.

SST continued in Australia through 2021 before being axed from the Supercars Championship‘s support card. A deal to return was reached in May.

“It’s been years since they last showcased here in Aus, and I can’t wait to feel that adrenaline rush again and put on a great show for all the fans,” wrote Mingay on Monday. “Stadium Super Trucks are the most exciting form of racing out there! It’s all about making yourself known to the other drivers—contact is part of the game, and with the reverse grid format, anything can happen! You never know who’s going to take the win, which makes for some heart-pounding action every single lap.”

Outside of SST, the 47-year-old is a stunt performer. Although he has not raced in the series in four years, he has his own stadium truck that he uses for his shows.

The Adelaide 500 will take place on 14–17 November.