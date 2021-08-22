Six race calendar announced for FIA WEC 2022

The FIA World Endurance Championship will visit Europe, Asia, Middle East, and North America for 2022, with the season getting underway at Sebring in Florida, USA with the WEC Prologue on 12/13 March, a week before the the 1000 Miles of Sebring returning to the schedule for the first time in two years. The Sebring event will once again be a double-header sharing the billing with IMSA’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

The WEC paddock will head back to Europe for the next three races, starting with the 6 Hours of Spa on 7 May as teams prepare for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which returns to its traditional mid-June slot after 2 years of disruption caused by Coronavirus on 11/12 June.

Monza will once again host the series on 10 July for the 6 Hours of Monza after making its successful debut last month, before it heads to Japan for the 6 Hours of Fuji on 11 September. Rounding out the season is the 8 Hours of Bahrain on 12 November.

Richard Mille, FIA Endurance Commission President commented, “Six-rounds is the perfect solution for the FIA World Endurance Championship. Next year’s calendar is well-balanced, with events evenly spread across the year. It’s cost-effective for the competitors, at the same accommodating iconic circuits and variety of race durations and formats.

“The return to North America and Far East is also a major step. With further manufacturers coming with Hypercars next year, I’m confident each of the six rounds will deliver a thrilling spectacle.“

2022 FIA World Endurance Championship Calendar

12/13 March 2022 Official Prologue – Sebring (USA) 18 March 2022 1000 Miles of Sebring (USA) 7 May 2022 TOTALEnergies 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (BEL) 11/12 June 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans (FRA) 10 July 2022 6 Hours of Monza (ITA) 11 September 2022 6 Hours of Fuji (JPN) 12 November 2022 8 Hours of Bahrain (BAH)

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest added, “The 2022 schedule for the FIA World Endurance Championship is designed to maximise team exposure while keeping costs down. Motor racing calendars have never been subject to such disruption as during the pandemic and this schedule obviously accounts for the current situation. I look forward to seeing you in the US in March for an exciting tenth season.”

Frédéric Lequien, FIA WEC CEO explained the reasoning behind the 2022 schedule, offering manufacturers and teams the best options, “Our aim was to create both a global and cost-effective package in what has been a difficult past 18 months for our manufacturers and teams. With the 2022 calendar, we have achieved the perfect blend of classic race tracks and endurance racing heritage. We are confident that the Season 10 schedule will be popular with both competitors and fans alike.”