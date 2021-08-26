Tim Harvey returns to Porsche one-make racing

The upcoming Porsche Visit Cayman Islands Sprint Challenge GB round at Thruxton will see the most successful driver in Porsche Carrera Cup GB history, Tim Harvey join the grid in a guest appearance for rounds 9 and 10.

It’s been 10 years since the 1992 British Touring Car Champion’s last Porsche race, but his feats in the Carrera Cup GB have not been matched, still leading the way for the highest number of race wins (36) and highest number of overall podium finishes (108) along with his 2008 and 2010 championship titles.

Since his retirement from racing, Harvey has gone on to play a key part in ITV’s coverage of the British Touring Car Championship and the Porsche Carrera Cup GB races.

“I’m 60 years old in three months and a proud Grandfather nowadays, but I’m as excited as a teenager looking forward to their first race! I can’t thank Porsche enough for this opportunity as I’ve wanted to race in Sprint Challenge GB since it was first announced and I tried the car briefly at the Silverstone taster day in 2019.” said Harvey.

“I may only have raced historic cars for the last few years, but I spend many days behind the wheel of a Porsche either on trackdays or driving my own cars, so my passion for driving and Porsche in particular is immense. Hopefully old age and experience and a love for the Thruxton circuit will see me competitive over the weekend and I can’t wait to sit in the car for testing on Friday!”

Ian Fletcher, Assistant Manager, Motorsport added, “We are delighted to welcome Tim Harvey back to the Porsche family this weekend. Tim has made no secret of his desire to return to Porsche one-make racing since the inception of Porsche Visit Cayman Islands Sprint Challenge GB in 2020 and we‘re confident that he’ll thoroughly enjoy the experience.

“Porsche Visit Cayman Islands Sprint Challenge GB occupies an important position in British motorsport, running alongside the two biggest domestic championships in the UK – the British Touring Car Championship and British GT Championship. Tim has enjoyed huge success in both and we’ve no doubt he’ll acclimatise quickly to the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport. It’s a great opportunity for our drivers to benchmark themselves against such an established name.”